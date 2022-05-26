^

Government infrastructure spending slows by 3% in 3 months

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2022 | 12:00am
In a report, the Department of Budget and Management said infrastructure expenditures dropped by three percent to P190.2 billion in the first quarter from P195.2 billion a year ago.
MANILA, Philippines — The government slowed down its infrastructure spending by P5 billion in the first quarter, but vowed to speed up budget releases for the remainder of the year to complete public works.

In a report, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said infrastructure expenditures dropped by three percent to P190.2 billion in the first quarter from P195.2 billion a year ago.

The agency attributed the decline in infrastructure spending to the timing of payables made for the delivery of regular programs, especially as the election ban on government spending started on March 25.

For March alone, infrastructure disbursements grew by 14 percent to P100.2 billion from P87.8 billion a year earlier, due to the completion of certain projects nationwide. In particular, the DBM said the Department of Public Works and Highways sustained its infrastructure rollout for the full or partial delivery of roads and bridges.

Also, the DBM said funds were disbursed to the Department of National Defense as part of the financing to modernize the military. The agency also issued the allocation of the Department of Education for the payment of its basic learning facilities.

In the three months to March, the DBM said it jacked up allotment to local government units by 35 percent to P207 billion, from P153.6 billion a year ago.

The DBM said LGU releases are expected to go up this year as a result of the Mandanas ruling requiring the national government to raise the share of localities in tax collections.

In exchange, LGUs must take up the responsibility of managing their social services, including on agriculture, connectivity and health, to reduce the burden at the national level.

The DBM plans to expedite the release of infrastructure funding for the remainder of the year to fulfill public work commitments. For instance, the national tax allotment of LGUs until the fourth quarter, worth P719.3 billion, is scheduled for issuance in April.

The DBM said disbursements in general are estimated to decrease in April and May due to the 45-day spending ban that ended on May 8. The agency projects public spending to pick up pace by June, particularly with the release of the mid-year bonus of government employees.

Last year infrastructure spending, including subsidies for state-run firms and equities for LGUs, reached P1.12 trillion, contributing at least 5.8 percent to gross domestic product (GDP).

In the medium term, infrastructure expenditures as a share of the GDP is expected to hit 5.9 percent of GDP in 2022, 5.5 percent in 2023 and 5.4 percent in 2024.

Duterte's advice to Marcos to pay debts: New taxes, cut 'unnecessary' spending

Duterte’s advice to Marcos to pay debts: New taxes, cut 'unnecessary' spending

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
The Duterte administration's parting gift to the incoming Marcos Jr. administration: a fiscal consolidation plan.
Who are the tycoons inside Marcos Jr.'s circle?

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
One can almost hear the merry banter of some of the country’s businessmen – mischievous laughs to a stranger, charming even – just looking at those post-election countdown photos with presumptive...
Balisacan urged to review Duterte's infrastructure projects

Balisacan urged to review Duterte’s infrastructure projects

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Infrastructure-oriented think tank Infrawatch PH has urged incoming socioeconomic planning secretary Arsenio Balisacan to...
Filipino workers save up to P340K a year under hybrid work — report

Filipino workers save up to P340K a year under hybrid work — report

By Catalina Madarang | 2 days ago
The majority of Filipino employees managed to save up to P300,000 a year under a hybrid work arrangement, according to data...
Government issues tax perks to 11 big-ticket projects

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The government has issued tax perks to P368 billion worth of projects, mostly outside of Metro Manila, in an effort to regulate the issuance of fiscal incentives.
Latest
BSP chief hints at another rate hike

BSP chief hints at another rate hike

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Monetary authorities are likely to deliver back-to-back rate hikes with another 25-basis-point increase next month after starting...
Fiscal reforms to result in more taxes, less exemptions to pay off debts – DOF

Fiscal reforms to result in more taxes, less exemptions to pay off debts – DOF

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Filipinos should brace for additional taxes and reduced exemptions in the next six years under proposed fiscal reforms for...
Food group seeks government support amid global woes

Food group seeks government support amid global woes

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. is urging the government to provide support for the private sector to...
Stocks eke out gains amid slowdown fears

Stocks eke out gains amid slowdown fears

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks eked out gains yesterday along with other Asian emerging markets to partially offset some losses posted earlier...
BSP, banks fortify cyber defense

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and banks operating in the country continue to strengthen cyber defenses and overall resilience amid the ongoing migration to the metaverse.
