^

Business

Stocks eke out gains amid slowdown fears

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2022 | 12:00am
Stocks eke out gains amid slowdown fears
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index finished at 6,597.76, up 20.31 points or 0.31 percent while the broader All Shares index rose by 3.64 points or 0.10 percent to 3,554.04.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Local stocks eked out gains yesterday along with other Asian emerging markets to partially offset some losses posted earlier in the week even as slowdown worries persist, with central banks across the world facing pressure to pursue aggressive rate hikes to contain inflation.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished at 6,597.76, up 20.31 points or 0.31 percent while the broader All Shares index rose by 3.64 points or 0.10 percent to 3,554.04.

Total value turnover reached P6 billion. Market breadth, however, was negative with 107 losers to 76 gainers, as 57 issues were unchanged.

“Philippine shares rebounded as foreign investors stayed away from dropping tech names for bonds on fears of global economic slowdown,” said Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital.

“The local market traded mostly sideways as investors remain risk averse due to global economic headwinds,” said AB Capital Securities in a commentary, adding that the PSEi was still below its immediate support level of 6,600.

Overnight, Wall Street reeled from weak housing and manufacturing data, while US central bankers backed two more big interest rate hikes as early as June and July to fight 40-year-high inflation.

Investors in Asia remain similarly nervous about growth being impacted by the effects of persistent Chinese COVID-19 lockdowns, which threaten to undermine recent stimulus measures in the world’s second-largest economy.

“In Asia, investor debate centers on whether or not China’s easing policies are sufficient to offset downward pressures,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note.

Investors are likewise on edge about the impact of interest rate hikes in the US and other Western economies to cool surging inflation, as well as Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic warned headlong rate hikes could create “significant economic dislocation” and was among a handful of Fed policymakers who favor reducing the pace of rate hikes later in the year if inflation cools.

“The overall mood in equity markets remains largely downbeat,” Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a report.

STOCK MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte&rsquo;s advice to Marcos to pay debts: New taxes, cut 'unnecessary' spending

Duterte’s advice to Marcos to pay debts: New taxes, cut 'unnecessary' spending

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
The Duterte administration's parting gift to the incoming Marcos Jr. administration: a fiscal consolidation plan.
Business
fbtw

Who are the tycoons inside Marcos Jr.’s circle?

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
One can almost hear the merry banter of some of the country’s businessmen – mischievous laughs to a stranger, charming even – just looking at those post-election countdown photos with presumptive...
Business
fbtw
Balisacan urged to review Duterte&rsquo;s infrastructure projects

Balisacan urged to review Duterte’s infrastructure projects

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Infrastructure-oriented think tank Infrawatch PH has urged incoming socioeconomic planning secretary Arsenio Balisacan to...
Business
fbtw
Filipino workers save up to P340K a year under hybrid work &mdash; report

Filipino workers save up to P340K a year under hybrid work — report

By Catalina Madarang | 2 days ago
The majority of Filipino employees managed to save up to P300,000 a year under a hybrid work arrangement, according to data...
Business
fbtw

Government issues tax perks to 11 big-ticket projects

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The government has issued tax perks to P368 billion worth of projects, mostly outside of Metro Manila, in an effort to regulate the issuance of fiscal incentives.
Business
fbtw
Latest
BSP chief hints at another rate hike

BSP chief hints at another rate hike

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Monetary authorities are likely to deliver back-to-back rate hikes with another 25-basis-point increase next month after starting...
Business
fbtw
Government infrastructure spending slows by 3% in 3 months

Government infrastructure spending slows by 3% in 3 months

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The government slowed down its infrastructure spending by P5 billion in the first quarter, but vowed to speed up budget releases...
Business
fbtw
Fiscal reforms to result in more taxes, less exemptions to pay off debts &ndash; DOF

Fiscal reforms to result in more taxes, less exemptions to pay off debts – DOF

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Filipinos should brace for additional taxes and reduced exemptions in the next six years under proposed fiscal reforms for...
Business
fbtw
Food group seeks government support amid global woes

Food group seeks government support amid global woes

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. is urging the government to provide support for the private sector to...
Business
fbtw

BSP, banks fortify cyber defense

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and banks operating in the country continue to strengthen cyber defenses and overall resilience amid the ongoing migration to the metaverse.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with