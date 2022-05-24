AirAsia launches expanded cargo operations in Zamboanga

This undated file photo shows scenes around the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines is launching next month its expanded cargo operations in Zamboanga City to aid in Mindanao’s economic recovery.

AirAsia Philippines said it would commence its expanded daily cargo operations in Zamboanga City in June following the installation of new X-ray machines and the availability of a bigger warehouse.

The expansion will allow the carrier to fly more than 200 tons of both passengers and commercial cargo per month.

AirAsia Philippines said such expansion serves as a welcome development for partner enterprises which are set to increase their shipments between Zamboanga and Manila.

On top of the expansion of its cargo operations, the airline is also augmenting its flight frequency to Zamboanga, which will be scheduled daily starting next month to stimulate tourism and the economy in the region.

The low-cost carrier initially flew twice a week when it launched the route in October 2020.

“Zamboanga City is the gateway to the entire peninsula, making it a critical and strategic hub for any transport business. We hope that with the increased flight frequency and expanded cargo operations, we can continue to aid in the growth of the city’s tourism and trade industries,” AirAsia Philippines spokesperson and head of communications and public affairs Steve Dailisan said.

AirAsia Philippines said a survey it commissioned last December showed that 29 percent of general travelers would like to spend time and explore Zamboanga.

“We are confident that Zamboanga City, through the Zamboanga City International Airport, is poised to be a key economic driver for the region as the country gears for post-pandemic recovery,” Dailisan said.

As of April, AirAsia Philippines flies to a total of 15 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations.