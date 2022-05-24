^

Business

AirAsia launches expanded cargo operations in Zamboanga

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 24, 2022 | 12:00am
AirAsia launches expanded cargo operations in Zamboanga
This undated file photo shows scenes around the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines is launching next month its expanded cargo operations in Zamboanga City to aid in Mindanao’s economic recovery.

AirAsia Philippines said it would commence its expanded daily cargo operations in Zamboanga City in June following the installation of new X-ray machines and the availability of a bigger warehouse.

The expansion will allow the carrier to fly more than 200 tons of both passengers and commercial cargo per month.

AirAsia Philippines said such expansion serves as a welcome development for partner enterprises which are set to increase their shipments between Zamboanga and Manila.

On top of the expansion of its cargo operations, the airline is also augmenting its flight frequency to Zamboanga, which will be scheduled daily starting next month to stimulate tourism and the economy in the region.

The low-cost carrier initially flew twice a week when it launched the route in October 2020.

“Zamboanga City is the gateway to the entire peninsula, making it a critical and strategic hub for any transport business. We hope that with the increased flight frequency and expanded cargo operations, we can continue to aid in the growth of the city’s tourism and trade industries,” AirAsia Philippines spokesperson and head of communications and public affairs Steve Dailisan said.

AirAsia Philippines said a survey it commissioned last December showed that 29 percent of general travelers would like to spend time and explore Zamboanga.

“We are confident that Zamboanga City, through the Zamboanga City International Airport, is poised to be a key economic driver for the region as the country gears for post-pandemic recovery,” Dailisan said.

As of April, AirAsia Philippines flies to a total of 15 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations.

AIRASIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Balisacan to return to NEDA as Marcos' chief socioeconomic planner
play

Balisacan to return to NEDA as Marcos' chief socioeconomic planner

By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
Arsenio Balisacan will return to his old post as the government's chief socioeconomic planner.
Business
fbtw
Filipino workers save up to P340K a year under hybrid work &mdash; report

Filipino workers save up to P340K a year under hybrid work — report

By Catalina Madarang | 10 hours ago
The majority of Filipino employees managed to save up to P300,000 a year under a hybrid work arrangement, according to data...
Business
fbtw
What went wrong?: BIR, Megaworld face off in House inquiry

What went wrong?: BIR, Megaworld face off in House inquiry

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
Tense proceedings in the House's special inquiry on BIR's closure order against Megaworld.
Business
fbtw
Philippines return to pre-pandemic level seen by mid-year

Philippines return to pre-pandemic level seen by mid-year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Domestic economic activity is projected to return to pre-pandemic level by the middle of this year after a stronger-than-expected...
Business
fbtw
IT retailer Upson International files for IPO to expand store chain

IT retailer Upson International files for IPO to expand store chain

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
The retailer banked on its stellar pace of growth in the past three years and strategic store locations to drive interest...
Business
fbtw
Latest

Philippines urged to start fiscal normalization

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia should begin tapering off emergency measures to ensure timely fiscal normalization, especially as the COVID situation continues to improve, according to an economic...
Business
fbtw

Philippine reports progress since reinclusion in gray list

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines has highlighted the positive and tangible progress the country has made since it was reincluded in the gray list of global dirty money watchdog Financial Action Task Force almost a year ago.
Business
fbtw

SEC OKs change in name of Sia, Tan Caktiong firm

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Brokerage company Tri-State Securities Inc. is now DragonFi Securities Inc., reflecting the change in its owners who now comprise tycoons Tony Tan Caktiong and Edgar “Injap” Sia II.
Business
fbtw

Upson to raise P4.9 billion from IPO

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Upson International Corp., a retailer of personal computers and information technology products, will embark on an initial public offering.
Business
fbtw

Bangladesh eyes more agriculture agreements with Philippines

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Bangladesh has expressed interest to strengthen its partnership with the Philippines as it plans to forge more agricultural agreements.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with