AgriNurture includes agrarian reform beneficiaries in e-commerce platform

MANILA, Philippines — AgriNurture Inc., the listed agribusiness company led by businessman Antonio Tiu is including agrarian reform beneficiaries in its e-commerce platform in an unprecedented move that will connect farmers to merchants in the Philippines and other countries.

ANI signed Monday a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) covering agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs).

The project will initially cover one million farmers in the Calabarzon (Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon) corridor “as proof of concept” before rolling out the nationwide digital platform, Tiu said.

The project aims to create an ecosystem “wherein ARBs can easily connect with merchants and ensure a market for their harvests through the institutional buyer.”

ANI will also serve as an institutional buyer of the produce of agrarian reform beneficiaries, serve as consolidator and facilitate logistics on pick-up of produce, provide a portal for DAR to generate reports and monitor the status of marketing and transactions, and assist agrarian reform beneficiaries with their farm plan and management based on market requirements, according to the MOU.

The project will provide a facility to DAR’s agrarian reform beneficiaries/organizations through the digital online platform, aniexpress.1ani.com.ph., which is at the center of the company’s farm-to-plate model.

ANI, through the e-commerce platform, seeks to help the country’s rice farmers with financing, access to market and post-harvest agricultural machinery to improve their harvest and income.

Tiu said the marketing partnership is the initial phase of the firm’s project proposal to DAR. It is expected to culminate in ANI providing a digital financial infrastructure for the financial inclusion of agrarian reform beneficiaries in the later stages of the project.

Tiu’s vision is to help farmers and other agriculture stakeholders while maximizing opportunities for business growth, enhancing shareholder value and more importantly, helping meet the needs of underserved Filipino consumers.

Established in 1997, ANI has commercial activities in China, Hong Kong, and Australia. At present, ANI exports its products to Asia, Middle East, Europe, and North America. Its brands include Big Chill, Tully’s, Cheesecake Etc., and plant based meat substitute Fit Bites via auto vending machines, kiosks, cafeterias and coffee shops, providing a range of food and beverage product lines.