^

Business

AgriNurture includes agrarian reform beneficiaries in e-commerce platform

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
May 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — AgriNurture Inc., the listed agribusiness company led by businessman Antonio Tiu is including agrarian reform beneficiaries in its e-commerce platform in an unprecedented move that will connect farmers to merchants in the Philippines and other countries.

ANI signed Monday a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) covering agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs).

The project will initially cover one million farmers in the Calabarzon (Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon) corridor “as proof of concept” before rolling out the nationwide digital platform, Tiu said.

The project aims to create an ecosystem “wherein ARBs can easily connect with merchants and ensure a market for their harvests through the institutional buyer.”

ANI will also serve as an institutional buyer of the produce of agrarian reform beneficiaries, serve as consolidator and facilitate logistics on pick-up of produce, provide a portal for DAR to generate reports and monitor the status of marketing and transactions, and assist agrarian reform beneficiaries with their farm plan and management based on market requirements, according to the MOU.

The project will provide a facility to DAR’s agrarian reform beneficiaries/organizations through the digital online platform, aniexpress.1ani.com.ph., which is at the center of the company’s farm-to-plate model.

ANI, through the e-commerce platform, seeks to help the country’s rice farmers with financing, access to market and post-harvest agricultural machinery to improve their harvest and income.

Tiu said the marketing partnership is the initial phase of the firm’s project proposal to DAR. It is expected to culminate in ANI providing a digital financial infrastructure for the financial inclusion of agrarian reform beneficiaries in the later stages of the project.

Tiu’s vision is to help farmers and other agriculture stakeholders while maximizing opportunities for business growth, enhancing shareholder value and more importantly, helping meet the needs of underserved Filipino consumers.

Established in 1997, ANI has commercial activities in China, Hong Kong, and Australia. At present, ANI exports its products to Asia, Middle East, Europe, and North America. Its brands include Big Chill, Tully’s, Cheesecake Etc., and plant based meat substitute Fit Bites via auto vending machines, kiosks, cafeterias and coffee shops, providing a range of food and beverage product lines.

AGRINURTURE INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

The first 100 days of the BBM presidency

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos received an exceptional electoral mandate from the Filipino people.
Business
fbtw
Joint venture formed to boost Gucci's footprint in Philippines

Joint venture formed to boost Gucci's footprint in Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
SSI Group's board approved the joint venture on Tuesday.
Business
fbtw

Where is the beef?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
What is done is done and we all have to live with it. But  how do we, and that includes the presumptive winner, move on from here? Unity? There is no meat there… no beef.
Business
fbtw
Philippine stocks close lower on election jitters, inflation woes

Philippine stocks close lower on election jitters, inflation woes

8 days ago
Local equities opened Tuesday with big losses as investors focus on the results of the Philippine presidential elections...
Business
fbtw
Marcos offers Cabinet posts to ex-labor chief Laguesma, OFW advocate Ople

Marcos offers Cabinet posts to ex-labor chief Laguesma, OFW advocate Ople

1 day ago
The presumptive president-elect offered Cabinet posts to former Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and migrant workers advocate...
Business
fbtw
Latest

BBM urged: Build on Duterte reforms

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 52 minutes ago
Amid uncertainties and lack of direction, the economy could still grow at around five to six percent yearly if presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. would build on the reforms initiated...
Business
fbtw

Biz groups push for RCEP ratification, other economic changes

By Louella Desiderio | 52 minutes ago
Philippine and foreign business groups are pushing for the passage of economic reforms, including the Ease of Paying Taxes, as well as the ratification of the mega trade deal Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership...
Business
fbtw

PSE approves VREIT’s IPO

By Iris Gonzales | 52 minutes ago
It’s all systems go for the initial public offering of Villar-backed VistaREIT Inc. after the Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. gave its green light.
Business
fbtw

DDMP REIT profit rises 40% to P558.9 million in Q1

By Iris Gonzales | 52 minutes ago
DDMP REIT, the real estate investment trust of DoubleDragon Properties, reported a net income of P558.9 million in the first quarter, up by 39.8 percent from the same period last year.
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart win big at Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

PLDT, Smart win big at Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

52 minutes ago
PLDT, the country’s largest fully integrated telco, and its mobile unit Smart Communications, Inc. emerged as the top...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with