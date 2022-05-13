^

Business

ICTSI bets big on technology, invests over P900 million in MICT

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 13, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is betting big on technology to continuously upgrade services and operations at its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

ICTSI said it has invested over P900 million in information technology (IT) for MICT over the last 10 years.

ICTSI executive vice president Christian Gonzalez said these hefty investments are meant to crisis-proof the terminal, safeguard shipments and system processes, maximize the efficiency of its operations, and maintain ICTSI’s world-class brand of customer service.

“These technologies have been in place at the MICT for quite some time now and have proven to be game-changing, especially during the pandemic,” he said.

“We focused on optimizing these existing systems and accelerated the development of other digitally enabled services to make our terminals more efficient even with limited personnel on site,” Gonzalez said.

Last year, ICTSI partnered with PLDT for the rollout of 5G to set the stage for future technology and digital service deployments at MICT.

The MICT is utilizing the technology to automatically weigh containers using spreader load cells in rubber tired gantries.

ICTSI said having this feature helps shorten truck drivers’ stay at the port as they no longer need to queue to use the terminal’s weigh bridges.

5G technology is seen as an important cornerstone of MICT’s journey toward becoming the first smart port in the Philippines.

ICTSI said other 5G-integrated projects in the pipeline include truck driver messaging, remote safety monitoring using intelligent surveillance systems, and remote crane monitoring using Internet of Things devices and sensors.

These projects are aimed at improving safety and efficiency of port operations, while reducing foot traffic inside the terminal.

ICTSI said a new MICT app is also under development.

The new app is designed to give port users access to several services like Track & Trace across multiple ICTSI terminals, online payment, and eventually Terminal Appointment Booking System (TABS).

It will also include features like GPS location and ETA, geofenced gate-in, and yard locations for drivers, the company said.

ICTSI said its investments in technology-driven solutions have been key to MICT’s uninterrupted operation despite the nationwide lockdowns that threatened the country’s supply chain during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

