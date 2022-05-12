^

Business

Government spends 86% of 2022 budget in 4 months

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
May 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government has used up almost 86 percent of its record P5.02-trillion budget for the year as it completed the issuance of all of the funds allocated for localities.

In a report, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said the government has spent 85.6 percent (P4.3 trillion) of the 2022 budget as of April.

Compared to a year ago, the government has issued 80.2 percent (P3.6 trillion) of the 2021 budget amounting to P4.51 trillion.

According to the DBM, the government released 86.8 percent (P2.9 trillion) of the P3.34 trillion in financing under the 2022 General Appropriations Act (GAA) as of April. Likewise, it has deployed 75.8 percent (P1.28 trillion) of the P1.68 trillion funding for automatic appropriations.

Under the 2022 GAA, the DBM said it has distributed 94.5 percent (P2.72 trillion) of the P2.88 trillion for departments. On the other hand, the agency has freed up just 38 percent (P173.75 billion) of the special purpose funds totaling P457.32 billion.

For automatic appropriations, the government has recorded a 100 percent utilization for both the national tax allotment (NTA) of P959.04 billion and the block grant of P66.96 billion.

Local governments marked their first year of receiving increased share from tax collections via the NTA as a result of the Mandanas ruling of the Supreme Court.

In exchange, the court decision required localities to take on the responsibility of managing their social services on agriculture, connectivity and health, among others.

The DBM said the government has spent an extra P1.35 billion on top of the P60.02 billion for retirement and life insurance premiums to cover for new hires. Similarly, the government has issued 97.4 percent of the P41.06 billion in special account in the general fund and 91.4 percent of the P14.5 billion in tax expenditure fund.

The government has also released 90 percent or P432,000 of the P480,000 worth of pension for former presidents or their widows. The lowest utilization rates at 25 percent were posted for the P512.59 billion in interest payments and P28.7 billion in net lending.

The government also spent P126.11 billion for other releases, the bulk of which went to unprogrammed appropriations worth P81.35 billion.

For 2023, the government plans to submit to Congress a new record expenditure plan of P5.24 trillion, an amount the economic team said is needed to fund the recovery from the pandemic.

