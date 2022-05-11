^

Business

Investors 'cautious' on Marcos gov't amid lack of clear policy agenda

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 11, 2022 | 3:30pm
Investors 'cautious' on Marcos gov't amid lack of clear policy agenda
A supporter poses at the miting de avance of the “UniTeam” tandem in front of Solaire in Parañaque City on May 7, 2022.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — Investors are expected to move cautiously in the coming months as the likely Marcos administration has yet to lay clear economic plans for the Philippines, according to Nomura on Tuesday.

In an emailed commentary, the Japan-based investment bank noted that Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., the son and namesake of the ousted dictator, has not yet given indications of where his policy direction will go. Marcos will likely be proclaimed as the next president following a landslide electoral victory on Monday.

"[T]he lack of a comprehensive economic platform in his campaign implies some uncertainty over his policy priorities, and so his impending victory could be received with caution by investors, in our view," the commentary said.

Nomura noted in its commentary a "post-election policy uncertainty" after Marcos ran, and won, on a platform of "unity" while steering clear of debates meant to give candidates a venue to explain their plans.

For the most part, analyses in recent weeks laid out a difficult part for whoever is elected president of the country, as the newly-elected leader will need to manage recovery from pandemic fallout and fight runaway inflation with so little fiscal room to maneuver.

The incoming administration has yet to explain how it would fix these problems, but some analysts surmise Marcos' government would continue policies established by President Rodrigo Duterte in the past six years.

A unit of Fitch Group made the case for continuity in a new commentary, saying the Marcos administration would be able to transition smoothly and herald the Duterte government's infrastructure program, which has its share of problems.

Fitch Solutions penned its commentary from talking points gleaned from Marcos' campaign website, which included proposals to lower pork prices, promote renewable energy in the forefront, and modernize the ferry transportation system.

"So far, Marcos has not revealed members of his economic policy team and has provided few policy details on his campaign trail. However, we believe that Marcos will likely continue many of Duterte’s economic policies, especially the ‘Build, Build, Build’ infrastructure program, as he has publicly vowed to do so," Fitch Solutions said in the commentary.

"He also proposed setting up an oil price stabilization fund as a long-term solution to help consumers, rather than remove the excise tax on fuel imports as a means to lower oil price."

2022 ELECTIONS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Rich got richer after COVID

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
The COVID pandemic has exacerbated economic inequality across the world, particularly in developing countries like the Philippines.
Business
fbtw

Marcos-Duterte team wins with majority vote and landslide

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 16 hours ago
The presidential election of 2022 is a sweeping landslide victory for the Ferdinand Marcos Jr.-Sara Duterte team, and for the first time in years, marks a win with a strong majority vote of the electorate. This has...
Business
fbtw
Stocks perceived to have Marcos links rally on election results

Stocks perceived to have Marcos links rally on election results

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Prime Media Holdings Inc., Araneta Properties Inc. and PhilWeb Corp. were among the biggest gainers on...
Business
fbtw
PSEi plunges as investors dump stocks

PSEi plunges as investors dump stocks

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Stock market investors dumped their shares yesterday in a massive sell-off the morning after Monday’s elections as they...
Business
fbtw
Globe Telecom plans to sell tower assets

Globe Telecom plans to sell tower assets

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Globe Telecom Inc. remains keen on selling its tower assets, but is not in a hurry to do so.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Meralco rates down in May due to P7.8B refund

Meralco rates down in May due to P7.8B refund

By Angelica Y. Yang | 57 minutes ago
Metro Manila-based households consuming 200 kilowatt-hours (kWh) can expect to pay P24 less for electricity this month, as...
Business
fbtw
Farm output contracts in Q1 on 'Odette' aftermath, expensive fertilizer

Farm output contracts in Q1 on 'Odette' aftermath, expensive fertilizer

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 hour ago
Farm production shrank in the first quarter partly as the sector still grappled with the twin effects of typhoon 'Odette'...
Business
fbtw
FDIs rebound in February but investors to take cue from next president

FDIs rebound in February but investors to take cue from next president

By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
On a monthly basis, FDI inched up 9.03%.
Business
fbtw
The post-election wild ride with some spicy scares

The post-election wild ride with some spicy scares

7 hours ago
To me, the greatest “signals” from this day were from the media sub-sector.
Business
fbtw
Semirara Mining and Power Q1 profit balloons 552% y/y, fattens 154% q/q

Semirara Mining and Power Q1 profit balloons 552% y/y, fattens 154% q/q

7 hours ago
SCC is in the right place at the right time for all aspects of its business right now.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with