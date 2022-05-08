Tagaytay Highlands condo highlights nature

MANILA, Philippines — A luxury condominium estate at the sprawling Tagaytay Highlands complex is turning out as a ‘perfect home’ due to its seamless blend of contemporary living and proximity to nature.

Horizon Terraces Garden Suites, a five-story, low-density residential condo at the premier mountain resort, has been generating interest from home buyers drawn toward spacious and airy units with wellness and leisure amenities within reach.

This validates recent studies on the Philippine property scene that Filipinos’ interest in residences with private green spaces has spiked. Global real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Philippines’ recent findings add that home buyers now prefer functional property features, such as allocations for a home office and study area – and health- and wellness-related amenities. And with restrictions easing up, Filipinos are not only eager to explore the outdoors once more but seriously consider living close to it.

Horizon Terraces offers one- to two-bedroom units, thoughtfully laid out to accommodate resident families’ varying needs, be it for work- and study-from-home setups or for lavish rest and relaxation opportunities.

An idyllic choice for affluent Filipinos seeking alternative primary homes, Horizon Terraces has a central garden which comprises 70 percent of the community’s land area dedicated to recreational and open garden space.

Because the expansive central garden is only a few steps from Horizon Terraces, the condominium complex meets – and actually surpasses – the World Health Organization’s recommendation that every resident should have 0.5 to one hectare of green space of no more than 300 meters from their homes. This bolsters the notion that open green spaces enhance the physical and mental health of community members, who also benefit from reduced air and noise pollution.

Offering flexible payment terms, Horizon Terraces is an upscale development of SM Prime Holdings subsidiary, Highlands Prime Inc. (HPI), which currently dominates the Metro Tagaytay market, boasting the most active inventory at a time of peak market interest.