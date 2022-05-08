^

Business

Tagaytay Highlands condo highlights nature

The Philippine Star
May 8, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A luxury condominium estate at the sprawling Tagaytay Highlands complex is turning out as a ‘perfect home’ due to its seamless blend of contemporary living and proximity to nature.

Horizon Terraces Garden Suites, a five-story, low-density residential condo at the premier mountain resort, has been generating interest from home buyers drawn toward spacious and airy units with wellness and leisure amenities within reach.

This validates recent studies on the Philippine property scene that Filipinos’ interest in residences with private green spaces has spiked. Global real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Philippines’ recent findings add that home buyers now prefer functional property features, such as allocations for a home office and study area – and health- and wellness-related amenities. And with restrictions easing up, Filipinos are not only eager to explore the outdoors once more but seriously consider living close to it.

Horizon Terraces offers one- to two-bedroom units, thoughtfully laid out to accommodate resident families’ varying needs, be it for work- and study-from-home setups or for lavish rest and relaxation opportunities.

An idyllic choice for affluent Filipinos seeking alternative primary homes, Horizon Terraces has a central garden which comprises 70 percent of the community’s land area dedicated to recreational and open garden space.

Because the expansive central garden is only a few steps from Horizon Terraces, the condominium complex meets – and actually surpasses – the World Health Organization’s recommendation that every resident should have 0.5 to one hectare of green space of no more than 300 meters from their homes. This bolsters the notion that open green spaces enhance the physical and mental health of community members, who also benefit from reduced air and noise pollution.

Offering flexible payment terms, Horizon Terraces is an upscale development of SM Prime Holdings subsidiary, Highlands Prime Inc. (HPI), which currently dominates the Metro Tagaytay market, boasting the most active inventory at a time of peak market interest.                                                                                                                                                

FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Tagaytay Highlands condo highlights nature

4 hours ago
A luxury condominium estate at the sprawling Tagaytay Highlands complex is turning out as a ‘perfect home’ due to its seamless blend of contemporary living and proximity to nature.
Business
fbtw

The new leadership challenges

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
I have written about this many columns ago. I talked about this in my webinars, and I have emphasized the heated debate between “RTO” and “WFH” but what caught me offguard was the intensity...
Business
fbtw

‘For Mean Moms’

By Francis J. Kong | 4 hours ago
Here is an old article I have kept over the years. I got this through a friend, and I know that I will go back to this one day and see how things are in light of this material.
Business
fbtw

Tale of the tape

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 4 hours ago
Telecommunications industry leader Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. is off to a great start.
Business
fbtw

Most unforgettable bar exam ever

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Congratulations to the country’s 8,241 new lawyers.
Business
fbtw
Latest
More economists expect BSP to hike rates sooner

More economists expect BSP to hike rates sooner

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 4 hours ago
More economists believe the Philippines is set to join the interest rate hike bandwagon as pressure for monetary tightening...
Business
fbtw
Strong Q1 growth seen

Strong Q1 growth seen

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 4 hours ago
The Philippine economy likely recorded strong growth in the first quarter even as the country faced the Omicron surge that...
Business
fbtw
Inflation likely nears peak level

Inflation likely nears peak level

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 4 hours ago
The country’s headline inflation is seen nearing its peak after jumping to its highest level in over three years as...
Business
fbtw
As national debt mounts, government suspends offshore borrowings

As national debt mounts, government suspends offshore borrowings

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 4 hours ago
After pushing the national debt to close to a record P13 trillion, the Duterte administration plans to go out of office quietly...
Business
fbtw
SEC: New laws to speed up resolution of pending cases

SEC: New laws to speed up resolution of pending cases

By Richmond Mercurio | 4 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission can now act more swiftly on pending cases pertaining to companies with foreign ownership...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with