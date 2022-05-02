Sugar output down 7.9%

Figures from the SRA showed that raw sugar production reached 1.63 million metric tons (MT) as of April 17, lower than the 1.76 MT in the same period last year.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s raw sugar production continued to decline for the fifth consecutive week, dropping by 7.9 percent in the third week of April, according to the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).

Figures from the SRA showed that raw sugar production reached 1.63 million metric tons (MT) as of April 17, lower than the 1.76 MT in the same period last year.

The decline is slightly higher than the 5.09 percent increase registered in the week before to 1.609 million MT from 1.696 MT a year ago.

Output in terms of 50-kilogram bags reached 32.7 million bags, lower than the 35.5 million bags a year ago.

This led to a 7.03 percent drop in the current raw sugar supply to 1.89 million MT from 2.03 million MT in the previous year.

In contrast to the lower production, demand for raw sugar continued to grow by 4.55 percent to 1.397 million MT compared to the 1.336 million MT demand in the same period last year.

Earlier this month, the SRA said that its final crop estimate for the current crop year, which ends in August, is projected to drop further to 1.982 million MT from an earlier estimate of 2.072 million MT as of Jan. 20.

In a statement earlier this month, SRA administrator Hermenegildo Serafica said the lower sugar production is due to the onslaught of typhoons such as Odette last year, as well as excessive rain and reduced sunlight due to the La Nina.

The SRA earlier said that Typhoon Odette, which struck late last year, caused damage to sugarcane crops, sugar stocks at warehouses, as well as facilities and equipment of sugar mills and refineries in key sugar milling districts.

Data from the Department of Agriculture-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center showed that sugarcane damage due to Typhoon Odette reached P1.15 billion, accounting for 8.6 percent of the total agricultural damage.

“Another effect of the rise in sugar prices is the rush of farmers to mill their canes while prices are up, even though these canes are not yet fully mature, thus have less tonnage and sugar content. As a result, aside from lower sugar production when compared to last crop year, milling will also be ending earlier than expected,” Serafica said earlier. – Catherine Talavera

“As such and coupled with the increase in demand for sugar due to the opening up of the economy, SRA has determined that there won’t be enough local production of sugar to meet our domestic consumption in the coming months, particularly June to August,” he said.

The SRA has been pushing for the importation of sugar to ensure the country’s food security as it issued sugar order no. 3 in February, which allowed the importation of 200,000 MT of refined sugar.

