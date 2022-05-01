^

Business

RCBC books exponential growth in digital transactions

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
May 1, 2022 | 12:00am
RCBC books exponential growth in digital transactions
RCBC president and CEO Eugene Acevedo said the  bank strongly supports the twin goals of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) under its Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) continues to experience an exponential surge in digital transactions in the first quarter as it ramps up push for wider financial inclusion and digital acceleration in the country.

RCBC president and CEO Eugene Acevedo said the  bank strongly supports the twin goals of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) under its Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap.

Under the roadmap, the central bank aims to convert 50 percent of total retail transactions to digital channels and increase the number of Filipinos with bank accounts to 70 percent by 2023.

“The sustained exponential growth of RCBC’s DiskarTech this quarter is only indicative that Filipinos are now getting more comfortable with digital financial transactions,” Acevedo added.

RCBC booked a 205-percent increase in revenues for its three digital platforms from January to March this year, making it the leading financial institution in terms of gross transaction value for the digital banking segment.

With 69 percent of its user base located across all 81 provinces in the country, RCBC’s first Taglish and Cebuano financial inclusion super app DiskarTech registered over P4.18 billion in gross transaction value as of end-March this year, an 862 percent surge compared to 2021 values.

This was generally driven by high-volume transactions across different services offered in the app, which also noted a 265 percent jump from last year.

Among key transactions done through DiskarTech, partner deposits remain to be the largest contributor to the app’s overall growth, registering a 1,137 percent and 308 percent in both transaction value and volume, respectively.

DiskarTech’s deposit size more than doubled to P106 million.

Cash-in and cash-out transactions are being done in over 45,000 touch-points nationwide that includes 7-Eleven, Bayad Center, DigiPay, Panalo Express, Sendah Direct, rural banks, pawnshops, drugstores, and money service business, among others.

DiskarTech partner deposits are also projected to surge in the next quarters of the year as the app further expands its cash-in points across the country through its partnership with Smart Padala.

Primary mobile banking app RCBC Digital registered a 31 percent increase in total throughput volume for its mobile and web channels resulting in a 51 percent jump in value to P34 billion.

RCBC Digital also launched early this year its simplified new-to-bank registration feature allowing prospective clients to open an RCBC account and transact using the mobile app without having to go to a physical branch.

Meanwhile, RCBC’s neighborhood mobile point-of-sale terminal (mPOS) ATM Go also recorded a 22 percent increase in transaction volume with a total throughput value of over P1.8 billion.

As of end-March, a total of 1,239 ATM Go terminals had been deployed to partner merchants in 76 out of 81 provinces of the country including the recent onboarding of new partners from Basilan and Abra.

RCBC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

PLDT welcomes inclusion in PSE Dividend Yield Index

By Richmond Mercurio | April 2, 2022 - 12:00am
Fully integrated telecommunications and digital services company PLDT Inc. welcomed its inclusion in the recently launched Philippine Stock Exchange Dividend Yield Index (PSE DivY).
Business
fbtw
Ex-finance chief, Singtel CEO join Ayala Corp. board

Ex-finance chief, Singtel CEO join Ayala Corp. board

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, has welcomed former finance secretary Cesar Purisima and former Singtel Group...
Business
fbtw
BSP slaps sanctions on BDO, UnionBank over massive online fraud

BSP slaps sanctions on BDO, UnionBank over massive online fraud

2 days ago
The BSP, however, did not disclose the sanctions that will be imposed on the two banks.
Business
fbtw

Airports

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Over the last couple of days, I’ve crossed four international airports, including the Ninoy Aquino International Airport .
Business
fbtw

What do others think and talk about you

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A young teacher asked me for some advice through private messaging on Facebook.
Business
fbtw
Latest

Government moves to unlock full potential of herbal products

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Board of Investments is pushing for the development and commercialization of next generation herbal products to unlock the full potential of the country’s natural health products industry.
Business
fbtw

The future of work

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Given the privilege to share ideas and observations in the recently held virtual panel discussion organized by Top 100 Filipinos on Linkedin under the able leadership of Virginia Bautista, the following points have...
Business
fbtw

South Korea firm mulls review of BNPP feasibility study

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
State-owned power generation firm Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power is willing to update their 2017 pre-feasibility study on the rehabilitation of the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant as it expressed keen interest...
Business
fbtw

Subic’s revelations

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
When I was invited and said yes to go to Subic and stay at Le Charme Suites, the main sponsor and brains behind the first Frike (fun, ride, bike) Enduro Challenge, little did I know that I was in for a number of...
Business
fbtw

Jollibee to open in downtown LA

1 hour ago
The Jollibee Group is pushing through with its aggressive global expansion targets in North America with more store openings scheduled this year.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with