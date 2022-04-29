Airports

Over the last couple of days, I’ve crossed four international airports, including the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

It’s my first time to travel again in more than a year since the pandemic struck and I’ve noticed quite a lot of changes. Or how some things never change.

At the Hamad International Airport in Doha, for instance, the already seamless airport has changed for the better, with procedures even faster than before. The flights are on time, too, at least from what I experienced. This means you can be sure you won’t miss your connecting flights, as what might happen in case you happen to be traveling through other airports.

Travelers are back

Travelers are back, according to Hamad International, which has witnessed a 41.37 percent increase in the number of passengers served in 2021 compared to 2020. A total of 17,702,635 passengers were served.

Airport cargo operations increased by 20.71 percent last year, as did aircraft movement – which grew by 28.12 percent, with 169,909 total aircraft takeoff and landing at Hamad International.

The numbers are a strong indicator of global travel because, as they say, the Middle East is a gateway to the world. Hamad International alone serves 156 destinations, with eight new passenger destinations and one new airline partner, RwandaAir, added to its network last year.

Automated systems

In other European airports I passed through, the systems are automated and sophisticated, changes that started during the pandemic to make procedures contactless.

Thus, check-in and baggage drop-off have fully automated options. It’s actually the first time I tried a fully automated baggage drop-off. The first step involves printing your boarding pass from a nearby check-in machine. You then scan the boarding pass at the baggage drop-off, which will then print-out a baggage sticker for the bags. You attach the sticker to the baggage on the baggage ramp and you’re done. You can do all these without dealing with any airline or airport personnel. Such systems are easy to use, intuitive, and efficient.

There are also boarding pass scanners before the final security check for a more efficient airport experience.

Claiming your baggage

Baggage claim procedures are also faster in other airports compared to ours, and I am not imagining this. You only need to wait for a bit when you reach the conveyor belt and in a few minutes your bags are ready. It’s not like this in the Philippines.

Meanwhile at NAIA...

Speaking of the Philippines, at NAIA, we still have a long way to go before we reach this kind of efficiency and seamless experience.

Actually, at the NAIA Terminal 3, where I boarded my flight, it seems that nothing much has changed. Whatever changes I noticed did not seem for the better, such as the new site of the travel tax counter.

Brace yourselves for the long walk because the counter has moved to the farthest end of the airport. I don’t know why they had to do this very counterproductive move. Why is it that the government really likes to make it such a hassle for Filipinos to pay taxes? You could literally miss your flight because it’s really a long walk.

Of course, there have been positive changes at NAIA compared to its sorry state years back. We now have more efficient security checks at the entrance, more immigration and check-in counters, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement moving forward.

By the way, the improvements will also depend on privately-owned airport stakeholders, such as ground handlers, and not just on our airport authorities.

In the long term, NAIA should also expedite the link among the three terminals. We are probably one of the few airports in the world where the terminals are not connected. There should also be more transport options so passengers do not need to rely on taxis or the more expensive Grab cars to get to their destinations.

There should also be efficient and reliable WiFi in the airport. Furthermore, our airports should improve their acoustics so that announcements from multiple parties do not compete for broadcasts. Not only is this annoying, but also inefficient.

Automation

There’s also a lot of room for automation at NAIA, as what has been done at the multi-awarded Mactan Cebu International Airport – such as automated scanning for boarding pass, automated tray retrieval, inline baggage screening, and contactless self-service check-in kiosks.

Our gateways, as I’ve said before, are the last thing we experience before we depart and the first to embrace us when we return. Filipinos certainly deserve better airports, as what we usually experience in other countries.

