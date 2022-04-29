^

Jetti Petroleum vows steady supply of quality, value-for-money fuel

The Philippine Star
April 29, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Independent oil player Jetti Petroleum Inc. continues to earn the trust of more customers as it commits to ensure the availability of quality yet affordable fuel products in its stations.

In a statement, the oil firm said as part of the downstream oil industry, it remains committed to the quality of fuel brought into the country, even as the world grapples with current conditions caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with nations scrambling to secure oil and gas resources.

Jetti said it has always been driven to ensure it has secured its supply needs as part of this commitment to its customers and imports only reliable, quality fuels from recognized providers that meet the Philippine National Standards mark.

“For as long as the laws of supply and demand apply, there are opportunists that resort to any means to bring into the country fuel that do not comply to the standards and practices to safeguard our Filipino consumers,” it said.

The company added that it continues to uphold the highest standards of business practice and ethics that is above board and complies with all Philippine laws.

Jetti maintains it has always been compliant to paying the correct amount of duties and taxes on all its imported oil products. Over and above that, Jetti is committed to help the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in its mission to eradicate smuggling in the oil industry.

“Jetti has been pro-active in these efforts ever since it began operations, and has been awarded as one of the top tax payers by the BOC,” said Jetti president Leo Bellas.

Collection District 10-Port of Cagayan de Oro City and BOC Collection District 16 -Port of Limay," said Jetti president Leo Bellas.

“This commitment and compliance is further made manifest as the company continues to practice fair play and honest service for all its customers in its retail operations. Jetti is committed to continue this legacy of faithful payment and compliance from today, tomorrow and onwards,” he said.

