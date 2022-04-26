DA eyes collaboration with ICRISAT

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is eyeing to work with the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) for agricultural research aimed at boosting the competitiveness of the country’s food production sector.

“The DA and ICRISAT are set to collaborate on various missions focused on agricultural research and other studies for a more developed and competitive food production sector,” the DA said.

ICRISAT is a leading, international scientific research for development organization, specializing in improving dryland farming and agri-food systems.

The organization works with global partners to develop innovative science-backed solutions to overcome hunger, malnutrition, poverty and environmental degradation in the drylands of Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa.

On Friday, Agriculture Secretary William Dar visited the Center of Excellence on Climate Change Research for Plant Protection and other facilities inside the ICRISAT’s headquarters in Hyderabad, India.

“During the tour, the Philippine agri chief was briefed on the current undertakings of the international research center as part of its efforts to attain good production and higher yield towards rural development,” the DA said.

Dar, who previously served as ICRISAT director general from 2000 to 2014, has emphasized the need for research in food production.

He said that broader appreciation and understanding of the importance of research is needed given that the country’s population continues to grow and food production must be sustained.

“Ensuring that food production is adequate, and our foods affordable, nutritious and accessible is of utmost priority. And research innovation has a lot to do with that,” Dar said.

Dar has said the government needs to invest more in research and technology initiatives for the agriculture sector.

“Significant investments must be poured into research and technology and the completion of agricultural infrastructure, such as farm to market roads and ABCs (agricultural business corridors),” he said.

In line with this, Dar is hopeful of higher budget allocation for the agriculture sector.

He suggested that the annual budget for the sector in 2023 should be tripled to P250 billion from the P85.5 billion budget this year.

“We want to help the next administration by making recommendations for significant investments, at par with those of our ASEAN neighbors. Our ASEAN neighbors allot four to five percent of their national budgets to agriculture,” Dar previously said.

The agriculture secretary also encouraged the private sector to invest in technology and research for the sector.

Among the areas for investment in technologies identified by Dar include sustainable water technologies, drone technologies and smart farms, greenhouse technologies, biosecurity measures, and aquaculture and fish farming technologies as some of the priorities.