Cris Albert, CEO and owner of FILA Philippines, dies

Philstar.com
April 25, 2022 | 2:47pm
Businesswoman Cris Albert was known for leading Isport Life Inc., the sole distributor and licensee of Italian sports and streetwear brand Fila in the Philippines.
MANILA, Philippines — Maricris Abad Santos Albert, owner and CEO of FILA Philippines who was better known as Cris Albert, has died.

Albert passed away on Saturday, April 23, FILA Philippines said in a Facebook post on Monday. The company did not disclose the cause of her "untimely" death.

“Her family appeals to everyone to respect their privacy as they grieve in this time of immense loss,” FILA Philippines said.

Albert was known for leading Isport Life Inc., the sole distributor and licensee of Italian sports and streetwear brand FILA in the Philippines.

Available information on FILA Philippines’ website showed that Isport opened a total of 61 new stores in 2013. Under Albert’s management, FILA Philippines reported that its total sales in Metro Manila in 2012 accounted for 20% of the total market share.  

She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Assumption College in Makati and came into FILA as marketing manager in 1992. Eventually, she became the company president in 2007. 

According to FILA Philippines, Albert “grew up surrounded in the fashion industry”. Her mother, Wanda Louwallien, was a former supermodel and show choreographer. 

The company said it will share the details of Albert’s wake soon.

