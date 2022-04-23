^

Business

Megawide sees faster recovery in airport, construction activities

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
April 23, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Engineering firm Megawide Construction Corp. is seeing initial signs of recovery in construction and airport operations as mobility restrictions continue to ease and the economy steadily recovers.

Megawide, which operates the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) with GMR, said the airport saw January and February passenger traffic levels improve by 170 percent  from the same period in 2021.

Last year, revenue from the airport segment amounted to P576 million, 48 percent or P532 million lower than the same period last year due to the effect of international and local travel restrictions,

But citing estimates from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Louie Ferrer, Megawide’s executive director for Infrastructure Development and GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC) president said, global air travel will be 80 to 90 percent of its pre-pandemic levels this year and next year, with prospects of exceeding 2019 figures by 2024.

“This revenge travel should present a huge upside to MCIA, which currently operates at 20 percent to 30 percent of pre-COVID levels,” Ferrer said.

In anticipation of the global tourism revival, MCIA has partnered with Emirates and Turkish Airlines to gain access to Europe and Middle East. Both airlines are expected to augment the predominantly Asian tourist market in Cebu as the former flies daily while the latter follows a thrice-a-week schedule.

Megawide’s construction unit, meanwhile, sustained the growth momentum last year, recording a net income of P401 million, or more than four times the P93 million income posted in the previous year.

In all, Megawide raked in consolidated revenues of P15.4 billion in 2021, 21 percent higher year-on-year, but weak results from the other business segments resulted in a consolidated net loss of P893 million for Megawide, with net loss attributable to equity holders of the parent tapering to P343 million last year from P398 million a year ago.

“The past two years under the pandemic were very difficult, as our financial performance was severely affected by restricted travel and transport. In addition, the virus’ evolving variants ushered in a fresh set of lockdowns and discouraged a return to normalcy. Amid all these, we relentlessly pursue programs that will strengthen our core businesses and make them more cycle-resistant to deliver for us stable earnings year in and year out,” said Megawide chairman and CEO Edgar Saavedra.

Megawide is currently undertaking the construction of the Malolos-Clark Railway Project Package 1, and the modernization of Cebu’s  Carbon Market District.

MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Civil society

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
“If the number of people attending rallies can be sustained, regardless of who wins, that’s enough to push back a government that will not serve our interest. And that’s very important to me. It’s...
Business
fbtw
6% annual growth needed to pay pandemic debt &mdash; DOF

6% annual growth needed to pay pandemic debt — DOF

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippine economy has to expand by more than six percent every year until 2028 to ensure that the government can repay...
Business
fbtw

Bloomberry on track to open Quezon City casino

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon said Bloomberry Resorts Corp.’s Solaire North casino in Quezon City is on track to open in 2023.
Business
fbtw

Toyota to roll out new Veloz subcompact SUV

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is expanding its vehicle lineup with the rollout of the new subcompact sport utility vehicle Veloz next week.
Business
fbtw
BPI profit soars by 60% to P8 billion

BPI profit soars by 60% to P8 billion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands posted a 60 percent jump in net income to P8 billion in the first quarter of the...
Business
fbtw
Latest

Inflation fears, hawkish Fed weigh down stocks

By Iris Gonzales | 37 minutes ago
Local stocks closed the week in the red,  with the benchmark 30-company Philippine Stock Exchange index closing at 6,998.59, lower by 62.90 points or 0.89 percent.
Business
fbtw

Outsmarting the geezer

By Francis J. Kong | 37 minutes ago
Here is an old geezer joke.
Business
fbtw

BSP survey shows tighter lending standards for firms

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
A tighter lending standards for companies in contrast to a more relaxed standards for households  were recorded in the first quarter as the country continues to recover from the impact of the   pandemic,...
Business
fbtw

Shell to build 4th Philippines import terminal

By Danessa Rivera | 37 minutes ago
Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. has started constructing its fourth Philippine import facility  in southern Mindanao to boost supply and stability in the region.
Business
fbtw

PSALM wants debt reduced by P20 billion

By Danessa Rivera | 37 minutes ago
State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. is targeting to cut its debt by P20 billion to P335 billion by end-June.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with