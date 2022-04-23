Megawide sees faster recovery in airport, construction activities

MANILA, Philippines — Engineering firm Megawide Construction Corp. is seeing initial signs of recovery in construction and airport operations as mobility restrictions continue to ease and the economy steadily recovers.

Megawide, which operates the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) with GMR, said the airport saw January and February passenger traffic levels improve by 170 percent from the same period in 2021.

Last year, revenue from the airport segment amounted to P576 million, 48 percent or P532 million lower than the same period last year due to the effect of international and local travel restrictions,

But citing estimates from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Louie Ferrer, Megawide’s executive director for Infrastructure Development and GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC) president said, global air travel will be 80 to 90 percent of its pre-pandemic levels this year and next year, with prospects of exceeding 2019 figures by 2024.

“This revenge travel should present a huge upside to MCIA, which currently operates at 20 percent to 30 percent of pre-COVID levels,” Ferrer said.

In anticipation of the global tourism revival, MCIA has partnered with Emirates and Turkish Airlines to gain access to Europe and Middle East. Both airlines are expected to augment the predominantly Asian tourist market in Cebu as the former flies daily while the latter follows a thrice-a-week schedule.

Megawide’s construction unit, meanwhile, sustained the growth momentum last year, recording a net income of P401 million, or more than four times the P93 million income posted in the previous year.

In all, Megawide raked in consolidated revenues of P15.4 billion in 2021, 21 percent higher year-on-year, but weak results from the other business segments resulted in a consolidated net loss of P893 million for Megawide, with net loss attributable to equity holders of the parent tapering to P343 million last year from P398 million a year ago.

“The past two years under the pandemic were very difficult, as our financial performance was severely affected by restricted travel and transport. In addition, the virus’ evolving variants ushered in a fresh set of lockdowns and discouraged a return to normalcy. Amid all these, we relentlessly pursue programs that will strengthen our core businesses and make them more cycle-resistant to deliver for us stable earnings year in and year out,” said Megawide chairman and CEO Edgar Saavedra.

Megawide is currently undertaking the construction of the Malolos-Clark Railway Project Package 1, and the modernization of Cebu’s Carbon Market District.