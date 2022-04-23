^

Business

AREIT, RCR expanding asset portfolio

The Philippine Star
April 23, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Two of the country’s real estate investment trusts (REIT) are making headway in their plans to strengthen their respective portfolios.

Ayala-led AREIT Inc. (AREIT), for instance, has secured the approval of its stockholders on its second P11.3 billion property-for-share swap with its sponsor, Ayala Land Inc.

“This new asset infusion will expand AREIT’s gross leasing area to 673,000 square meters or P64 billion in assets under management (AUM) in 2022 – a 113 percent increase since AREIT went public,” AREIT said in a regulatory filing.

The transaction involves six Cebu-based office buildings with an aggregate value of P11.3 billion in exchange for 252.2 million AREIT primary common shares at a price of P44.65 per share.

Another REIT, Gokongwei-led RL Commercial REIT Inc. (RCR), for its part,  has finalized the infusion of the P5.9 billion Robinsons Cyberscape Gamma from its sponsor, Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC).

Under the deal,  RLC will get 777.8 million shares in exchange for the infusion to RCR.

Robinsons Cyberscape Gamma is a 37-story, Grade-A, PEZA-registered building with a total gross leasable area of 44,797 sqm.

With the infusion, RCR’s portfolio increases REIT’s asset size by 10.3 percent to 480,500 sqm.

“Following the infusion of Cybergate Bacolod and Cyberscape Gamma, RCR’s projected annual dividend yield for 2022 is 6.06 percent at an IPO Price of P6.45 per share,” RCR said.

“Our goal has always been to grow and diversify the portfolio of RCR through the acquisition of yield-accretive assets. We have been consistent and in line with our target plans as disclosed in our REIT plan, which solidifies our strong commitment to our shareholders,” RCR president and CEO Jericho Go said.

RCR went public in September last year and has since acquired two assets to increase its GLA by 13 percent.

REIT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Civil society

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
“If the number of people attending rallies can be sustained, regardless of who wins, that’s enough to push back a government that will not serve our interest. And that’s very important to me. It’s...
Business
fbtw
6% annual growth needed to pay pandemic debt &mdash; DOF

6% annual growth needed to pay pandemic debt — DOF

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippine economy has to expand by more than six percent every year until 2028 to ensure that the government can repay...
Business
fbtw

Bloomberry on track to open Quezon City casino

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon said Bloomberry Resorts Corp.’s Solaire North casino in Quezon City is on track to open in 2023.
Business
fbtw

Toyota to roll out new Veloz subcompact SUV

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is expanding its vehicle lineup with the rollout of the new subcompact sport utility vehicle Veloz next week.
Business
fbtw
BPI profit soars by 60% to P8 billion

BPI profit soars by 60% to P8 billion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands posted a 60 percent jump in net income to P8 billion in the first quarter of the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
&lsquo;War impact to slow fiscal consolidation&rsquo;

‘War impact to slow fiscal consolidation’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 37 minutes ago
In a report, Oxford Economics said Asia-Pacific economies are expected to stay on the path of fiscal consolidation, although...
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG lends record P24 billion for housing in Q1

Pag-IBIG lends record P24 billion for housing in Q1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 37 minutes ago
State-run Home Development Mutual Fund eleased a record P24.2 billion in housing loans in the first quarter, carrying over...
Business
fbtw
BSP hikes minimum capital for rural banks

BSP hikes minimum capital for rural banks

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 37 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to hike the minimum capital requirement for rural banks to at least P60 million as...
Business
fbtw
Landbank launches own e-wallet

Landbank launches own e-wallet

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 37 minutes ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has joined the e-wallet space with the launch of  LandbankPay, a mobile payment...
Business
fbtw
PLDT tower sale to boost financial flexibility &ndash; S&P

PLDT tower sale to boost financial flexibility – S&P

By Richmond Mercurio | 37 minutes ago
S&P Global Ratings said leverage pressure on PLDT Inc. which it previously anticipated would subside following the telco giant’s...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with