DTI eyes stronger collaboration with US counterpart

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is looking to strengthen its cooperation with the US Department of Commerce (DOC) to encourage more investments into the Philippines.

The DTI said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and DOC Secretary Gina Raimondo met in Washington, DC where both officials discussed closer cooperation to unlock more US capital investments for the Philippines.

During the meeting, Lopez outlined the growing interest from US firms to invest in the Philippines particularly in building data centers for hyperscalers with the corresponding renewable energy (RE) projects as clean energy sources.

Among the firms that expressed interest in investing in a hyperscale data center and renewable energy projects in the country being pursued by the DTI are EndecGroup Inc. and Black and Veatch.

“The growth in data centers will also lead to more renewable energy (RE) demand since RE is the required source of energy for these facilities,” Lopez said.

He said there are also US firms interested in investing in green metals mineral processing including nickel hydroxide and nickel zinc batteries for electric vehicles (EV), RE storage systems and other digital infrastructure in the Philippines.

Lopez said the Philippines could also serve as the US’ strategic partner in the supply of critical minerals like green metals.

“The Philippines has vast resources of green metals such as nickel and cobalt, which are key inputs for battery manufacturing. The country is also abundant in copper, which is likewise an important input for the production and manufacture of technology products,” he said.

The Philippines is the biggest source of nickel in the world, with a 31 percent share of global exports.

Lopez said US companies can also consider the Philippines as a viable and reliable partner for critical minerals for defense and commercial applications as the country has a strong regime for strategic trade management, intellectual property protection, and labor and environmental protection.

He said the country’s strong competencies in the electronics sector could be useful for EV and battery manufacturing.

He also shared the recent passage of economic reforms such as amendments to the Public Service Act, Foreign Investments Act and Retail Trade Liberalization Act to improve the business environment and attract more investments to the Philippines.

Raimondo said the reforms enacted by the Philippine government, especially those that liberalized public services and retail trade, would certainly attract more US investors to the country.

During the meeting, Lopez also welcomed Raimondo’s statement that the US is keen to have the Philippines in its Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

He said the Philippines is interested in joining the IPEF, the US-led initiative for stronger engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

This, as IPEF’s objectives in advancing resilience, inclusiveness, and competitiveness, as well as technology, innovation, digital economy, energy transition, climate goals, and equitable growth are in line with the Philippines’ trade priorities.

He also said the Philippines is committed to having enhanced engagement with the US through the IPEF or similar initiatives such as the Philippine-US Bilateral Strategic Dialogue.

Last year, the US was the Philippines’ fifth largest source of investments with approved investments amounting to $77.64 million.

In terms of trade, the US was the Philippines’ third largest trading partner last year with bilateral trade at $19.6 billion.