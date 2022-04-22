^

Business

DTI eyes stronger collaboration with US counterpart

The Philippine Star
April 22, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is looking to strengthen its cooperation with the US Department of Commerce (DOC) to encourage more investments into the Philippines.

The DTI said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and DOC Secretary Gina Raimondo met in Washington, DC where both officials discussed closer cooperation to unlock more US capital investments for the Philippines.

During the meeting, Lopez outlined the growing interest from US firms to invest in the Philippines particularly in building data centers for hyperscalers with the corresponding renewable energy (RE) projects as clean energy sources.

Among the firms that expressed interest in investing in a hyperscale data center and renewable energy projects in the country being pursued by the DTI are EndecGroup Inc. and Black and Veatch.

“The growth in data centers will also lead to more renewable energy (RE) demand since RE is the required source of energy for these facilities,” Lopez said.

He said there are also US firms interested in investing in green metals mineral processing including nickel hydroxide and nickel zinc batteries for electric vehicles (EV), RE storage systems and other digital infrastructure in the Philippines.

Lopez said the Philippines could also serve as the US’ strategic partner in the supply of critical minerals like green metals.

“The Philippines has vast resources of green metals such as nickel and cobalt, which are key inputs for battery manufacturing. The country is also abundant in copper, which is likewise an important input for the production and manufacture of technology products,” he said.

The Philippines is the biggest source of nickel in the world, with a 31 percent share of global exports.

Lopez said US companies can also consider the Philippines as a viable and reliable partner for critical minerals for defense and commercial applications as the country has a strong regime for strategic trade management, intellectual property protection, and labor and environmental protection.

He said the country’s strong competencies in the electronics sector could be useful for EV and battery manufacturing.

He also shared the recent passage of economic reforms such as amendments to the Public Service Act, Foreign Investments Act and Retail Trade Liberalization Act to improve the business environment and attract more investments to the Philippines.

Raimondo said the reforms enacted by the Philippine government, especially those that liberalized public services and retail trade, would certainly attract more US investors to the country.

During the meeting, Lopez also welcomed Raimondo’s statement that the US is keen to have the Philippines in its Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

He said the Philippines is interested in joining the IPEF, the US-led initiative for stronger engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

This, as IPEF’s objectives in advancing resilience, inclusiveness, and competitiveness, as well as technology, innovation, digital economy, energy transition, climate goals, and equitable growth are in line with the Philippines’ trade priorities.

He also said the Philippines is committed to having enhanced engagement with the US through the IPEF or similar initiatives such as the Philippine-US Bilateral Strategic Dialogue.

Last year, the US was the Philippines’ fifth largest source of investments with approved investments amounting to $77.64 million.

In terms of trade, the US was the Philippines’ third largest trading partner last year with bilateral trade at $19.6 billion.

DTI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tourism sector contributed to Philippines&rsquo; 4th fastest growing economy rank in 2021 &ndash;report

Tourism sector contributed to Philippines’ 4th fastest growing economy rank in 2021 –report

By Rosette Adel | 16 hours ago
The rise of the tourism sector’s contribution to the Philippine economy in 2021 helped the country rank as the world’s...
Business
fbtw

Behind the SIM card registration veto

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
The veto of President Duterte on the proposed law that would have required people to register ownership of a SIM card using a valid ID and compelled the use of real names in social media accounts drew some mixed,...
Business
fbtw

Max’s Group swings to profit last year

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Max’s Group Inc., the listed casual dining restaurant group in the Philippines, returned to profitability last year, according to its latest filing with the Philippine Stock Exchange.
Business
fbtw
Cash remittances post slower growth in February due to Omicron, weak peso

Cash remittances post slower growth in February due to Omicron, weak peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 days ago
Money sent home by Filipinos overseas posted slower growth in February.
Business
fbtw

Civil society

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
“If the number of people attending rallies can be sustained, regardless of who wins, that’s enough to push back a government that will not serve our interest. And that’s very important to me. It’s...
Business
fbtw
Latest
6% annual growth needed to pay pandemic debt &mdash; DOF

6% annual growth needed to pay pandemic debt — DOF

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy has to expand by more than six percent every year until 2028 to ensure that the government can repay...
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart back SIM card registration

PLDT, Smart back SIM card registration

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. are hoping that the registration of SIM cards in the...
Business
fbtw
Philippines 2nd worst hit by price shocks in emerging markets

Philippines 2nd worst hit by price shocks in emerging markets

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to be the second worst hit among emerging markets as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to reverberate...
Business
fbtw
ADB raises $4 billion from dual bond issuance

ADB raises $4 billion from dual bond issuance

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Manila-based Asian Development Bank has raised $4 billion from a dual dollar bond issuance, the proceeds of which will form...
Business
fbtw
BPI profit soars by 60% to P8 billion

BPI profit soars by 60% to P8 billion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands posted a 60 percent jump in net income to P8 billion in the first quarter of the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with