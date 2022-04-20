Napocor to expand for off-grid electrification

MANILA, Philippines — State-run National Power Corp. (Napocor) will continue to expand and upgrade facilities for off-grid electrification.

“Napocor plans to expand capacity additions in missionary areas to 106.58 megawatts (MW) and its transmission lines to 1,125.46 circuit kilometers (ckt.km), along with increasing substation capacity to 225 megavolt amperes (MVA) by June 2022,” Napocor officer-in-charge, SVP and COO Melchor Ridulme said in his report to Finance Secretary and Napocor board chairman Carlos Dominguez III.

In 2016, Napocor had missionary capacity at 13.66 MW, transmission lines in missionary areas at 776.03 ckt.km, and substation transformer capacity at 170 MVA.

As of end-2021, the state-run agency increased its capacity in off-grid areas to 88.53 MW or more than six-fold since 2016.

It also added 321.5 ckt.km of transmission lines in missionary areas, bringing the total existing transmission lines to 1,097.6 ckt.km, Ridulme said.

For the transformer capacity of its substations serving missionary areas, Napocor increased this to 215 MVA last year.

Ridulme said Napocor is also targeting to increase the number of its Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) plants to 296 and expand its coverage to 240 missionary areas by June.

The state-run firm operates 285 SPUG plants in 229 missionary areas in the country.

From 41 SPUG plants operating 24 hours in 2016, Napocor now has 82 SPUG plants operating round the clock, Ridulme said.

Napocor is also active in the reforestation of watershed open areas to support sustainable hydro and geothermal plant operations in the main grids.

From 1,881 hectares in 2016, Napocor has expanded its reforestation in watershed open areas to 4,419 hectares as of December last year, he said.

Under Republic Act (RA) 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), the Napocor is responsible for providing power generation and its associated power delivery systems in areas that are not connected to the transmission system.

Missionary electrification projects are funded by revenues from sales in the missionary areas and from the universal charge (UC) to be collected from all electricity end-users.

Napocor is tasked to also undertake watershed protection and rehabilitation functions to reservations that support power generation.

The law authorizes the state-run firm to file a petition before the Energy Regulatory Commission to avail of the environmental share in the UC for watershed rehabilitation and management efforts.

The environmental charge (EC) is equivalent to one-fourth of P0.0025 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) sales under the UC, solely for watershed rehabilitation and management.

For the past 20 years, Napocor has embarked on non-stop greening initiatives in various watershed areas that gained acceptance and encouraged cooperation from stakeholders.

The state-run company manages 11 watershed reservations in the country through rehabilitation, protection, and resource development programs.