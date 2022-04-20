^

Business

Napocor to expand for off-grid electrification

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
April 20, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — State-run National Power Corp. (Napocor) will continue to expand and upgrade facilities for off-grid electrification.

“Napocor plans to expand capacity additions in missionary areas to 106.58 megawatts (MW) and its transmission lines to 1,125.46 circuit kilometers (ckt.km), along with increasing substation capacity to 225 megavolt amperes (MVA) by June 2022,” Napocor officer-in-charge, SVP and COO Melchor Ridulme said in his report to Finance Secretary and Napocor board chairman Carlos Dominguez III.

In 2016, Napocor had missionary capacity at 13.66 MW, transmission lines in missionary areas at 776.03 ckt.km, and substation transformer capacity at 170 MVA.

As of end-2021, the state-run agency increased its capacity in off-grid areas to 88.53 MW or more than six-fold since 2016.

It also added 321.5 ckt.km of transmission lines in missionary areas, bringing the total existing transmission lines to 1,097.6 ckt.km, Ridulme said.

For the transformer capacity of its substations serving missionary areas, Napocor increased this to 215 MVA last year.

Ridulme said Napocor is also targeting to increase the number of its Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) plants to 296 and expand its coverage to 240 missionary areas by June.

The state-run firm operates 285 SPUG plants in 229 missionary areas in the country.

From 41 SPUG plants operating 24 hours in 2016, Napocor now has 82 SPUG plants operating round the clock, Ridulme said.

Napocor is also active in the reforestation of watershed open areas to support sustainable hydro and geothermal plant operations in the main grids.

From 1,881 hectares in 2016, Napocor has expanded its reforestation in watershed open areas to 4,419 hectares as of December last year, he said.

Under Republic Act (RA) 9136 or the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), the Napocor is responsible for providing power generation and its associated power delivery systems in areas that are not connected to the transmission system.

Missionary electrification projects are funded by revenues from sales in the missionary areas and from the universal charge (UC) to be collected from all electricity end-users.

Napocor is tasked to also undertake watershed protection and rehabilitation functions to reservations that support power generation.

The law authorizes the state-run firm to file a petition before the Energy Regulatory Commission to avail of the environmental share in the UC for watershed rehabilitation and management efforts.

The environmental charge (EC) is equivalent to one-fourth of P0.0025 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) sales under the UC, solely for watershed rehabilitation and management.

For the past 20 years, Napocor has embarked on non-stop greening initiatives in various watershed areas that gained acceptance and encouraged cooperation from stakeholders.

The state-run company manages 11 watershed reservations in the country through rehabilitation, protection, and resource development programs.

NAPOCOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
GMA-7 posts stellar 2021 figures as campaign season heats up

GMA-7 posts stellar 2021 figures as campaign season heats up

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
The fortunes of GMA Network Inc. expanded last year, taking the lion's share of campaign ads after the Duterte administration...
Business
fbtw
Japan credit rating agency maintains Philippines' investment grade

Japan credit rating agency maintains Philippines' investment grade

By Ramon Royandoyan | 13 hours ago
R&I, whose ratings matter to Japanese companies, the country's top investors, maintained the Philippines’...
Business
fbtw

Metropolis

By Boo Chanco | 2 hours ago
Wednesday last week was supposed to be slower than usual, being Holy Week.
Business
fbtw
Globe names new CIO, CEO for new data center

Globe names new CIO, CEO for new data center

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Globe Telecom Inc. has named a new chief information officer (CIO) for the company, and a chief executive officer (CEO) for...
Business
fbtw

Who’s afraid of debt?

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
Obviously the Philippine government isn’t, at least for the moment, as it joins a long list of other governments in the world that have significantly ramped up their public borrowings in the last two years...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Philippines posts $754 million BOP surplus

Philippines posts $754 million BOP surplus

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Philippines finally booked a balance of payments surplus in March, ending two straight months of deficit, as the government...
Business
fbtw
IMF raises Philippines 2022 growth target to 6.5%

IMF raises Philippines 2022 growth target to 6.5%

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The International Monetary Fund has raised its 2022 gross domestic product growth forecast for the Philippines to 6.5 percent ...
Business
fbtw
Stocks inch higher on bargain hunting

Stocks inch higher on bargain hunting

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Local stocks finished in positive territory yesterday, returning to the 7,000 mark as investors scooped up bargains.
Business
fbtw
Philippine investment grade rating affirmed anew

Philippine investment grade rating affirmed anew

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
Tokyo-based debt watcher Rating and Investment Information Inc.has affirmed the BBB+ credit rating  and stable outlook...
Business
fbtw
GT Capital marks 10th listing anniversary

GT Capital marks 10th listing anniversary

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
TY-owned GT Capital Holdings Inc. marks its 10th anniversary as a listed company today, April 20.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with