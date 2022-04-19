GMA-7 posts stellar 2021 figures as campaign season heats up

This file handout photo shows GMA Network Center, one of the buildings at the broadcast giant's Quezon City complex.

MANILA, Philippines — The fortunes of GMA Network Inc. expanded last year, taking the lion's share of campaign ads after the Duterte administration denied ABS-CBN's bid for franchise renewal in 2020.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the Gozon-led broadcast network reported its net income surged 26% year-on-year to P7.5 billion in 2021.

"Apart from maintaining dominance in the free-to-air broadcasting arena, this year’s exceptional top line was further boosted by the presence of political advocacies amounting to more than three quarters of a billion pesos," the company said.

Political ads have been hugely profitable for the broadcaster, as was the case in past elections year. With ABS-CBN losing steam following the franchise denial, GMA reported its flagship GMA-7 saw sales improve 15% since getting a boost of P500 million worth of political ads in 2021.

In terms of online ad sales, GMA-7 reported a 20% improvement when compared to its 2020 performance.

Likewise, the broadcaster reported consolidated revenues grew 16% year-on-year to P22.45 billion last year, propelled by advertising earnings which account for 95.45% of the total. Sales of services comprised P907 million of that amount.

A year into the Duterte administration's denial of an operating franchise to ABS-CBN, GMA Network has benefited from a lack of real competition. Broken down, GMA Network's radio operations have markedly improved, the company said. It grew 13% compared to its earnings in 2020, boosted by its flagship AM station DZBB reporting sales rose 36% year-on-year.

Sales within the operation of regional TV stations leapfrogged 78% in 2021, led by a stronger performance from broadcasters in Mindanao. According to the broadcaster, earnings from this segment would still record a 54% improvement without the occasional political ad.

Subscription revenues dipped 14% compared to its 2020 intake, as the subscriber count contracted from its GMA Pinoy TV and GMA Life TV segments.

Expenses ballooned 16% on-year to P12.56 billion last year, as spending on in-house programming such as afternoon telenovelas was revived following a relaxation of restrictions around the country, amounting to a 41% increase to P1.42 billion compared to 2020. The company earlier reported it was allocating P2 billion for capital expenditures this year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization improved 18% year on year to P11.64 billion.

Shares at GMA Network, Inc. closed up 1.15% at P15.88 apiece on Tuesday trading.