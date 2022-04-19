^

Business

Government regulators OK creation of Shari’ah Supervisory Board

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
April 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Government regulators have approved the establishment of a Shari’ah Supervisory Board (SSB) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno.

Diokno said the BSP, Department of Finance, National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, and the Bangsamoro Government approved the joint circular (JC) and memorandum of agreement (MOA) on the establishment of the board that marks a milestone in the whole-of-government approach in promoting Islamic banking and finance in the country.

“The JC and MOA formalize the agencies’ collaborative efforts in Shari’ah governance, following the government’s strategy to provide an enabling environment for the Islamic banking industry. The SSB will provide essential Shari’ah compliance oversight to enable Islamic finance to flourish in the country,” he said.

The joint initiative implements relevant provisions of Republic Act 11054 or An Act Providing for an Organic Law for the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to promote Islamic banking and finance in the BARMM.

The SSB’s primary function is to issue Shari’ah opinions on Islamic banking transactions and products in the BARMM.

At the same time, the BSP, financial institutions, and other stakeholders may request the SSB to provide Shari’ah opinions on matters related to Islamic banking and finance.

The SSB complements the Shari’ah Advisory Council of Islamic banks required under the BSP’s licensing and Shari’ah governance frameworks, under BSP Circulars 1069 and 1070 issued on Dec. 27, 2019.

If warranted, Diokno said RA 11439 or the Islamic Banking Law provides flexibility for the government to convert the SSB into a national body when there are several Islamic banking players in the financial system.

The BSP continues to provide a supportive and enabling environment for Islamic banking that can operate alongside the conventional banking system.

For one, the regulator is reviewing the capitalization thresholds for the establishment of Islamic banks in the country, as part of efforts to establish an inclusive and sustainable Islamic finance ecosystem by pursuing regulatory reforms under a whole-of-government approach.

Noel Tianela, deputy director and head of Islamic banking supervision group, earlier said the BSP is reviewing the minimum capital requirement for the establishment of Islamic banks, which ranges from P10 billion to P20 billion depending on the number of branches.

“Right now we are also conducting a policy study to liberalize and relax the minimum capital requirement for the Islamic banking unit so that there will be other kinds of conventional bank that will be opened or to explore possibilities of opening Islamic banking units either a department, a unit or a branch of a conventional bank,” Tianela said.

The central bank has received a number of queries on the establishment of Islamic banks or Islamic banking units in the country.

“The inquiries include one relating to the establishment of a foreign Islamic bank within a foreign bank. However, the discussion on this are still in the exploratory stage,” Diokno earlier said.

BARMM

BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BIR says no extension of deadline for filing of income tax returns

BIR says no extension of deadline for filing of income tax returns

By Ramon Royandoyan | 10 hours ago
The deadline was initially moved to April 18 since the previous cutoff fell on a Friday, which was a holiday in observance...
Business
fbtw
Cash remittances post slower growth in February due to Omicron, weak peso

Cash remittances post slower growth in February due to Omicron, weak peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Money sent home by Filipinos overseas posted slower growth in February.
Business
fbtw

Work from anywhere

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It is now work from anywhere. New York-based companies told the New York Times that some of their key managers moved to Florida or some ski resort for the winter and are staying there. Others moved to Los Angeles...
Business
fbtw

All-powerful US dollar

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
In response to Russia’s military aggression and invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its allies imposed crippling sanctions on the Russian economy.
Business
fbtw

The richest man in the valley

By Francis J. Kong | 2 days ago
I love this story. It’s entitled “The Richest Man in the Valley.”
Business
fbtw
Latest
OFW remittances hit 3-month low in February

OFW remittances hit 3-month low in February

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers rose by only one percent to hit their lowest level in three months, according to...
Business
fbtw
Vehicle sales up 43% in March

Vehicle sales up 43% in March

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Local vehicle assemblers achieved their highest monthly sales since the pandemic, rising by 43 percent in March, as Metro...
Business
fbtw
Petron may post better Q1 figures

Petron may post better Q1 figures

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Petron Corp., the country’s remaining oil refiner, may enjoy better first quarter revenues and margins due to higher...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific not keen on expanding long haul network

Cebu Pacific not keen on expanding long haul network

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Cebu Pacific will keep its flights short for the meantime, saying it has no immediate plans to expand its long-haul network...
Business
fbtw
Globe names new CIO, CEO for new data center

Globe names new CIO, CEO for new data center

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Globe Telecom Inc. has named a new chief information officer (CIO) for the company, and a chief executive officer (CEO) for...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with