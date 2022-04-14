^

Government freezes LPG, kerosene prices in Agaton-hit areas

Philstar.com
April 14, 2022 | 1:02pm
Photo release shows ongoing rescue operations by the Philippine Coast Guard in Panay, Sigma, Maayon, Pilar, and Panitan in the province of Capiz after floods caused by tropical depression Agaton on April 12, 2022.
Release / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The government imposed a 15-day price freeze on LPG and kerosene in areas hit by Tropical Cyclone Agaton (international name: Megi), the strongest to hit the archipelago this year.

The price freeze will take effect in areas under state of calamity, the Department of Energy said Thursday.

“Price rollback within the 15-day period however, will still be implemented,” the DOE said.

The death toll from landslides and floods in the Philippines rose with scores missing and feared dead, officials said, as rescuers dug up more bodies with bare hands and backhoes in crushed villages.

Most of the deaths were in the central province of Leyte, where a series of landslides devastated communities.

The government’s disaster agency said that Agaton’s damage to crops and other farm products so far reached nearly P135 million. — with AFP

