^

Business

AboitizPower inks 1st green energy deal

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
April 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Power Corp. has clinched its first Green Energy Option Program (GEOP) deal with a Malabon-based ice manufacturing firm.

The company’s retail business unit Advent Energy Inc. signed up Vita Tropic Ice Co.  Inc. as its first GEOP customer, with the partnership commencing on March 26.

Vita Tropic business development head David Co said the partnership with AboitizPower allows the company to be one of the first GEOP customers in the country today.

“Through concrete solutions that use the best practices, our partnership built on trust and shared values give us the power to create meaningful impacts to build a better world for a cleaner and more sustainable future,” he said.

AboitizPower has already received GEOP permits from the Department of Energy (DOE) for its retail companies Advent Energy Inc., Aboitiz Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI), and Prism Energy Inc.

With the DOE-issued permit, these entities are authorized to forge supply contracts with qualified GEOP customers.

The company fully supports GEOP, which is seen as a key driver of renewable energy growth in the Philippines, AboitizPower senior vice president for commercial operations Juan Alejandro Aboitiz said.

“This gives more customers the option and opportunity to join the movement towards a sustainable energy transition. We’ve been looking forward to the implementation of GEOP and now that it’s finally happening, we’re confident that we have the ability and expertise to serve the needs of the GEOP market,” he said.

GEOP, a salient point of the Renewable Energy Act of 2008, is a voluntary policy mechanism that provides electricity end-users with an average peak demand of at least 100 kilowatts (kW) for the past 12 months the option to switch to renewable energy sources and choose their own renewable energy supplier.

The GEOP rules took effect on Sept. 3, 2021, with a transitory period of three months.

So far, the DOE has authorized 18 retail electricity suppliers (RES) to supply renewable energy to eligible large power users under the GEOP.

The program is among the DOE’s efforts to attain the objectives of the Renewable Energy Act to accelerate the development of RE resources, achieve energy self-reliance, and mitigate the effects of climate change.

It also allows consumers to contribute to the country’s energy sustainability goals.

ABOITIZ POWER CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Solaire operator scores legal victory in Bangladesh Bank heist case

Solaire operator scores legal victory in Bangladesh Bank heist case

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
The court cited “lack of jurisdiction” in granting BRHI’s motion to dismiss the complaint.
Business
fbtw

Remember COVID?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Folks are going back to work in their offices and the EDSA traffic jams are proof we are pretending that the pandemic is over.
Business
fbtw
Meralco power rates up for second consecutive month this year

Meralco power rates up for second consecutive month this year

By Angelica Y. Yang | 9 hours ago
This means a typical household consuming 200 kWh per month can expect to see a P107 hike in their power bills in April
Business
fbtw

Lucio Tan grandson gets top Eton post

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Taipan Lucio Tan has appointed his grandson Kyle Tan in his property company Eton Properties Philippines as executive director, handling the operations of the company, sources in the business empire told The ST...
Business
fbtw
BDO maintains dominance in Philippie banking sector

BDO maintains dominance in Philippie banking sector

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
BDO Unibank Inc. continues to maintain its dominance of the local banking industry in terms of assets, capitalization, deposits...
Business
fbtw
Latest
DOF pushes adjustment of real estate tax

DOF pushes adjustment of real estate tax

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Department of Finance has asked local governments to adjust their real estate taxation as they are losing billions in...
Business
fbtw
Philippines to import sugar due to low supply

Philippines to import sugar due to low supply

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The current supply of sugar in the domestic market may no longer be enough by June, prompting the government to defend its...
Business
fbtw
Moody&rsquo;s retains stable outlook for Philippine banks

Moody’s retains stable outlook for Philippine banks

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Easing COVID restrictions may further improve the operating environment and slow the growth of problem loans of Philippine...
Business
fbtw
T-bill rates down

T-bill rates down

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Treasury bill rates declined across the board as investors swarmed yesterday’s auction following the recent decline...
Business
fbtw
Index retreats ahead of Holy Week break

Index retreats ahead of Holy Week break

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Investors stayed on the sidelines yesterday ahead of the Holy Week break, sending the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with