Arthaland keeps top credit rating

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
April 10, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Arthaland Corp. has retained  its rating of PRS Aa with a stable outlook for its P3 billion fixed-rate ASEAN Green bonds.

Obligations rated PRS Aa are of high quality and are subject to very low credit risk, according to local debt watcher Philippine Rating Services Corp. (PhilRatings). The obligor’s capacity to meet its financial commitment on the obligation is very strong.

A Stable Outlook is assigned when a rating is likely to be maintained or to remain unchanged in the next 12 months.

ASEAN Green Bonds adhere to the ASEAN Green Bonds Standards which require proceeds to be used exclusively to fund eligible green projects, including certified green buildings.

The ratings are based on available information and projections at the time that the rating review was performed.

PhilRatings said the outlook and ratings were assigned in consideration of the company’s efforts to sustainably grow and compete in its chosen niche, manage its liquidity position in relation to debt servicing and  improve profitability supported by less stringent economic restrictions.

Led by the Po family, Arthaland is a sustainable developer of premium residential and commercial properties. All of the company’s projects are multi-certified by both local and global organizations in terms of environmental sustainability.

