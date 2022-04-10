More homebuyers drawn to outdoor, wellness lifestyle, global survey shows

Since the pandemic hit two years ago, more homebuyers have shifted preference to an outdoor and healthy environment, a global property survey showed.

The survey, conducted by real estate agency and consultancy firm Santos Knight Frank, further revealed a growing number of buyers (85 percent of local respondents) preferring abodes with access to the outdoors (33 percent) and to functional property features (17 percent) such as health- and wellness-related facilities.

This finding is borne by reports of well-heeled homebuyers trading the metro’s sleek condo penthouses for detached homes or villas at suburban sprawls down south. As they seek tranquil havens for their families to this day, they realize that they need not look elsewhere for good air quality, soothing nature views, and proximity to vast green spaces.

Driven by the need for outdoor space and a private place of rest set in a healthy, breathable environment, homebuyers are now more inclined to look for these essential home living features, which many find in Tagaytay Highlands, an exclusive mountain resort complex just 90 minutes away from the Makati business district.

With approximately 1,200 hectares of rolling terrain, Tagaytay Highlands is the only mountain resort of its kind and scale that spans the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, and Batangas. At 2,000 feet above sea level, residents and their guests enjoy year-round clean, crisp air and the intoxicating vista of Taal Volcano rising in a shimmering Taal Lake. On any clear day, however, Mt. Makiling, Canlubang Valley, and Laguna de Bay hover into view, nature scenes that are balm to the spirit.

“Most times of the year, Tagaytay Highlands’ nippy breeze spurs resident families to take leisurely ‘paseos’ at its lush garden parks or to indulge in more revitalizing activities such as trekking, hiking, fishing, go-karting, biking, and jogging,” said Lennie Mendoza, senior vice president of Highlands Prime Inc. (HPI), developer of Tagaytay Highlands and a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings.

No longer just a weekend getaway, Tagaytay Highlands features options for every discerning Filipino family’s dream home: signature log cabins perched on expansive lots, posh condo units, and elegantly themed, low-density residential enclaves designed as alternative primary homes for upmarket property seekers.

Interested homebuyers will be interested to know that despite the economic downturn due to the pandemic, HPI continues to dominate the Metro Tagaytay market, with the most active inventory at a time of peak market interest. HPI posted substantial gains as evidenced by homebuyers’ rapid uptake of its properties at the height of the pandemic. The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has also named HPI as one of CALABARZON’s 2021 Outstanding Developers for Open Market Projects.

A development that values the safety of its homeowners, their guests, members, and staff, Tagaytay Highlands has also been awarded the Safety Seal of the City Government of Tagaytay.