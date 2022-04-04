Government to establish ConsumerNet complaint network

MANILA, Philippines — The government plans to issue an executive order to establish ConsumerNet to institutionalize coordination among government agencies for the promotion of consumer welfare and development of a dispute resolution system for complaints.

Under the draft EO, the aim is to have government agencies with consumer protection functions and mandates work together to push for consumer protection and welfare.

Through ConsumerNet, the government wants to facilitate timely flow of relevant information between agencies and consumers, as well as to establish frontline facilities for consumer queries and concerns and systematic action on consumer issues and complaints.

A dispute resolution system will be developed to serve as a facility to handle handle consumer disputes of various agencies under the EO.

The ConsumerNet Council will be headed by the Trade secretary as chairperson and the Agriculture secretary as vice-chairperson.

Apart from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Agriculture, other agencies to be part of ConsumerNet include Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Product Standards, Bureau of Plant Industry, Bureau of Animal Industry, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, National Food Authority, Philippine Coconut Authority, Philippine Fisheries Development Authority, Sugar Regulatory Administration, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Department of Education, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Energy, Department of Finance, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Insurance Commission, Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp., Securities and Exchange Commission; Department of Health, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Information and Communications Technology, National Telecommunications Commission, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, Department of Interior and Local Government, Department of Justice, Public Attorney’s Office, Department of Tourism, Department of Transportation, Civil Aeronautics Board, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Energy Regulatory Commission, Local Water Utilities Administration, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Metropolitan Waterworks Sewerage System, National Power Corp., and National Water Resources Board.

It will also be composed of local government units (LGU) within the National Capital Region.

Each member agency will allocate funds to implement the EO.

The council will work together to draw up rules and regulations to clarify and carry out respective consumer protection mandates.

Moreover, members of the council will coordinate on consumer education information and advocacy programs, as well as work with public utilities, corporations, trade and industry associations and consumer organizations to promote consumer interest.

There will also be training on consumer relations and complaints handling.

The DTI’s Consumer Policy and Advocacy Bureau, which will serve as the secretariat of the ConsumerNet Council, will provide convening and oversight functions.

It will also initiate the review of ConsumerNet’s guidelines, systems and procedures, as well as enhance the monitoring and documentation of performance of ConsumerNet in handling complaints.

In addition, the secretariat will be responsible for replicating ConsumerNet in the regions or provinces in coordination with member-agencies and concerned regional or provincial offices and LGUs.