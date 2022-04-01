Philippine factory output soars to 3-year high in March as economy reopens

MANILA, Philippines — Local manufacturing output sped past expectations in March to post its best finish in three years, although external headwinds and supply chain problems tempered what could have been a stellar growth for factories.

S&P Global reported the Philippines' purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a measure of factory output, soared to 53.2 in February from 52.8 in March. S&P Global recently completed its acquisition of British information provider IHS Markit Ltd., which produces the monthly PMI data.

The latest print — a result of a monthly survey of around 400 firms — settled past the 50 no-change threshold separating expansion from contraction. It also marked the second consecutive month of output growth amid easing mobility restrictions due to falling virus cases.

But Maryam Baluch, an economist at S&P Global, said the March PMI figure would have been higher if it hadn’t been for “international concerns” dampening global demand and supply issues fanning inflation.

“The war in Ukraine, COVID-19 cases rising in China, scarcity of materials and supply bottlenecks led to further worsening of supplier delivery times. Moreover, inflationary pressures reached record-highs as cost burdens and selling prices rose at faster paces,” Baluch said.

Dissecting S&P’s report, manufacturing firms observed stronger client demand in March when restrictions in most parts of the country were fully relaxed, which encouraged firms to stockpile inventory and maintain momentum in production.

Despite those gains, firms still reported reductions in their workforce, partly due to resignations and cost-cutting initiatives. S&P Global noted that work backlogs nevertheless eased despite the continued job shedding.

S&P reported that firms felt inflationary pressures in March from rising fuel and energy costs. These resulted in higher production costs that prompted firms to increase selling prices at the briskest pace since the series started, according to S&P.

At the same time, the shortage of raw materials is delaying delivery times.

Sought for comment, Jun Neri, lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, said rising inflation will likely impede the abilities of factories to grow.

"We expect the manufacturing gauges to remain firm for most of this year compared to 2021 and 2020 but will probably fall short of our pre-March estimates as elevated inflation and intensified supply chain hurdles are likely to cap the sector's performance for some time," he said in a Viber message.

"Upside surprises are likely, however, as median estimates of growth still appear to be underestimating the boost from sustained reopening of the economy," Neri added.