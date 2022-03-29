Best practices and remittances to avoid COA disallowances

MANILA, Philippines — With the intensified campaign of both the national government and the Commission on Audit (COA) in their thrust toward good governance, there has been a clamor for a program to address the issue of COA disallowances and to find solutions for those encountering such problems.

To help solve the most pressing challenges, the Center for Global Best Practices is hosting an online training titled, “Best Practices and Remedies to Avoid COA Disallowances,” from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. on April 21 and 22 via Zoom.

The training will provide updates, rulings, and explain in full details the adverse common findings (e.g. transfer of funds, travel expenses, collective negotiation agreements, unauthorized benefits and more) that result in COA’s notices of suspension, disallowance and charges. The good news is that there are remedies and defenses to address these issues by providing participants the right solutions supported by the latest Supreme Court and COA Rulings.

Learn from Alicia Manuel who was an auditor of COA for 31 years and was assigned to various branches of government including DILG, Bureau of Fire Protection, NAPOLCOM and many more. While at COA, she was seconded to international organizations as an international consultant to World Bank, Asian Development Bank and AusAid to monitor large scale projects in various countries. She is the author of the Handbook on AFP Internal Auditors, 2017 and the Internal Audit Manual Province of Negros Occidental, 2019. She regularly lectures on management audit and baseline assessment report and addressing COA challenges with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Army, Philippine Navy and Philippine Airforce among many others. She is also a consultant at the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGeps).

Registration is open to the general public and is a MUST for NGAs, LGUs, GOCCs, SUCs, LUCs, accountants, lawyers and consultants.

For complete details and a complete list of Best Practices Programs, visit www.cgbp.org. Call Manila lines (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59 or (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 for more information.