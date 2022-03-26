^

Business

Monde Nissin profit  dips 5.4% to P8.2 billion

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
March 26, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Snack food giant Monde Nissin Corp. reported a core net income of P8.2 billion in 2021, down 5.4 percent from a year ago, due in part to inflationary pressures, although the company managed to grow its revenue.

In a regulatory filing, Monde Nissin said consolidated revenue went up by two percent last year to  P69.3 billion, with fourth quarter revenue rising by 1.4 percent to a new high of P17.8 billion.

Monde Nissin CEO Henry Soesanto said the company was able to grow its revenue despite a challenging operating and economic environment that included inflationary cost pressures and supply chain disruptions.

“2021 was a transformative year for Monde Nissin, becoming a publicly listed company with the largest IPO in Philippine history. The strong support by a wide range of domestic and international investors provided us with funding to continue our growth and strategic initiatives which we made significant progress on during the year,” he said.

Its Asia-Pacific Branded Food & Beverage (APAC BFB) business segment grew by 2.1 percent to P54 billion as the international business went up by 21.5 percent to P3.7 billion despite continued shipping challenges.

Likewise, the domestic business posted a growth of one percent to P50.4 billion on sustained volumes for noodles and the 3.2 percent growth in the biscuits segment in the fourth quarter.

On the other hand, a reduction in the meat alternatives category in the UK and the US following exceptional growth in 2020 and challenging macroeconomic conditions in the UK, including labor shortages, resulted in a 3.9 percent decline in the Meat Alternative revenue, but this was cushioned by favorable foreign exchange variance which reversed this to a 1.4 percent increase in peso terms to P15.2 billion.

MONDE NISSIN CORP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fitch unit: Marcos presidency still not guaranteed despite big lead in surveys

Fitch unit: Marcos presidency still not guaranteed despite big lead in surveys

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
A victory for presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is not yet secured despite his convincing...
Business
fbtw
Fitch unit: Marcos presidency still not guaranteed despite big lead in surveys

Fitch unit: Marcos presidency still not guaranteed despite big lead in surveys

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
A victory for presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is not yet secured despite his convincing...
Business
fbtw
Home prices extend rally in Q4 2021 on easing virus curbs

Home prices extend rally in Q4 2021 on easing virus curbs

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
Home prices sustained their uptrend in the fourth quarter of last year.
Business
fbtw
Omicron, expensive oil dampen business confidence in Q1

Omicron, expensive oil dampen business confidence in Q1

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
Businesses and firms were wary of their fortunes in the first quarter of 2022.
Business
fbtw
CebGo transfers operations to NAIA Terminal 4 starting March 28

CebGo transfers operations to NAIA Terminal 4 starting March 28

By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
Cebu Pacific recently announced that all CebGo flights to and from Manila will be operating from the Ninoy Aquino International...
Business
fbtw
Latest

What a difference perspective makes

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
I love quotes and I post them every day in all my social media spaces.
Business
fbtw

Monde Nissin profit  dips 5.4% to P8.2 billion

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Snack food giant Monde Nissin Corp. reported a core net income of P8.2 billion in 2021, down 5.4 percent from a year ago, due in part to inflationary pressures, although the company managed to grow its revenue.
Business
fbtw

The new PSA

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
A few months before the end of his term, President Duterte approved a new measure which, coupled with the right business environment, can help boost the country’s economic development by attracting new in...
Business
fbtw

Smart proves end-to-end network slicing functionality

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Smart Communications Inc. has reached a new milestone by being the first in the country to prove end-to-end network slicing functionality.
Business
fbtw

Globe pilots off-grid technology in remote, disaster-prone areas

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Globe Telecom Inc. is teaming up with Huawei Technologies to pilot two off-grid green network technologies to bring connectivity to far-flung areas in the country.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with