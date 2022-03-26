Monde Nissin profit dips 5.4% to P8.2 billion

MANILA, Philippines — Snack food giant Monde Nissin Corp. reported a core net income of P8.2 billion in 2021, down 5.4 percent from a year ago, due in part to inflationary pressures, although the company managed to grow its revenue.

In a regulatory filing, Monde Nissin said consolidated revenue went up by two percent last year to P69.3 billion, with fourth quarter revenue rising by 1.4 percent to a new high of P17.8 billion.

Monde Nissin CEO Henry Soesanto said the company was able to grow its revenue despite a challenging operating and economic environment that included inflationary cost pressures and supply chain disruptions.

“2021 was a transformative year for Monde Nissin, becoming a publicly listed company with the largest IPO in Philippine history. The strong support by a wide range of domestic and international investors provided us with funding to continue our growth and strategic initiatives which we made significant progress on during the year,” he said.

Its Asia-Pacific Branded Food & Beverage (APAC BFB) business segment grew by 2.1 percent to P54 billion as the international business went up by 21.5 percent to P3.7 billion despite continued shipping challenges.

Likewise, the domestic business posted a growth of one percent to P50.4 billion on sustained volumes for noodles and the 3.2 percent growth in the biscuits segment in the fourth quarter.

On the other hand, a reduction in the meat alternatives category in the UK and the US following exceptional growth in 2020 and challenging macroeconomic conditions in the UK, including labor shortages, resulted in a 3.9 percent decline in the Meat Alternative revenue, but this was cushioned by favorable foreign exchange variance which reversed this to a 1.4 percent increase in peso terms to P15.2 billion.