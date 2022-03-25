^

Business

Fitch unit: Marcos presidency still not guaranteed despite big lead in surveys

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
March 25, 2022 | 1:43pm
election
In this photo taken on March 13, 2022, presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos, son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, greets supporters during a campaign rally in Las Pinas City, suburban Manila.
Jam STA ROSA / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — A victory for presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is not yet secured despite his convincing lead over other candidates in recent opinion polls, according to a Fitch unit.

In a commentary emailed to journalists on Friday, Fitch Solutions cited still unresolved issues on his eligibility to run and the tendency of Philippine election race to take last-minute twists and turns.

It is still too early to predict a landslide victory for Marcos as “uncertainty” surrounding his eligibility has only been “partially lifted," it said.

While Comelec’s dismissal of disqualification cases against him over his tax convictions may be a “key legal victory” for him, the Fitch unit noted that the poll body’s ruling can still be appealed before the Supreme Court.

“If Marcos were to be ruled ineligible after winning the presidency, he would be succeeded by the new vice president,” Fitch Solutions said.

Beyond the legal battle, Fitch Solutions said there is “anecdotal evidence” showing Marcos’ main rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, to be "gaining political momentum.”

She has won endorsements from former cabinet members of past administrations, civil society groups, religious leaders and retired military officials among others. At the same time, Robredo’s recent rallies have drawn enormous crowds even in her opponents' traditional bailiwicks.

READ: Robredo leans heavily on track record to shatter ‘Solid North’

On the flip side, Fitch Solutions believes PDP-Laban's endorsement of the dictator's son and his running mate, presidential daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio, will “provide little upside to his support," noting how fractured the ruling party is now.

A long way to go

It also remains unclear, moreover, which candidate President Rodrigo Duterte would personally support. He met with Marcos last Sunday to “(share) his experiences and insight as an outgoing chief executive,” according to Malacañang.

This, Fitch Solutions said, just shows how elections in the Philippines are fraught with surprises that may reflect in the next opinion polls. So far, Marcos kept his 60% support in a February Pulse Asia survey released last week while Robredo trailed behind by a considerable margin with 15% support.

Fitch Solutions added that Marcos’ repeated refusal to attend presidential debates and interviews would only boost support for other candidates like Robredo.

“(We) note in the run-up to 2016 presidential elections, President Duterte trailed behind leading candidate Senator Grace Poe in opinion polls for a significant period of time, albeit by smaller margins. Duterte only overtook Poe in surveys from mid-March 2016 onwards,” Fitch Solutions explained.

Moving forward, Fitch Solutions is expecting a smooth transition to the new administration “with only minor changes to economic policy” regardless of the winner. But the research firm noted a “more clear-cut” difference between the two leading candidates’ stance on the foreign policy front, particularly on the issue of South China Sea.

“Nevertheless, we believe the next Philippine administration will likely continue to prioritize the country’s economic interests and maintain a delicate balancing act between the US and China,” the Fitch unit said.

2022 ELECTIONS

BONGBONG MARCOS

LENI ROBREDO
