Razon-led MORE Power on track with P2 billion service upgrade in Iloilo

The Philippine Star
March 25, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The nearly P2 billion investment of More Electric and Power Corp. for the improvement in electric distribution services in Iloilo City is starting to take shape, the company said in a statement.

Despite the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Razon-led MORE Power said it embarked on intensive modernization efforts and programs in its bid to deliver improved and better services to the city.

These include major investments on the installation of additional 10-MVA mobile substation at Iloilo Business Park, rehabilitation and uprating of substations, and construction of a switching station.

MORE Power president Roel Castro said the modernization is aimed toward addressing systems loss factors, illegal connections and power interruptions; reducing overloading; providing a cheaper and safer electricity supply to consumers; and delivery of efficient and reliable customer service.

The power distribution company has been massively replacing old electric meters, undergoing replacements of dilapidated and wooden electric poles, uprating distribution transformers, and installing conductors round the clock.

It has already installed and replaced 1,715 poles, 559 distribution transformers, and 21,802 electric meters.

There were also 619 electric meters on pole transferred and 330 elevated metering centers, installed 8.36 kilometers neutral conductors, replaced 12.98 km of primary line, and 15.98 km secondary line.

Since the start of its operation, MORE Power was able to install 240 animal guards, 189 sets of silicone rubber insulator, 31 automatic circuit reclosers and 15 load break switches.

The installation of these equipment was able to avert large percent of instantaneous causes or brownouts/ interruptions in the feeder.

Based on data, MORE Power’s system average interruption frequency index (SAIFI) or the average number of interruptions a customer experiences (as of Dec.31, 2021) and the system average interruption duration index (SAIDI) showed a 93 percent average decrease in interruption frequency and 85 percent average decrease in system interruption duration, respectively, within one year.

In May 18 last year, Iloilo city’s sole power distributor switched on its 69-kilovolt (kv) transmission station in Brgy. Banuyao, La Paz district, connecting 100 percent to the grid.

This has resulted in a major reduction in electricity rates as MORE Power was able to gain access to cheap rates after contracting a geothermal power supply from the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp.

For the first year of its operation, MORE Power’s rate has gone down to as low as P6.2071/kWh from the average of P13/kwh of the previous utility.

With MORE Power, the electricity rate of Iloilo
City is lower compared to other private distribution utilities and electric cooperatives in the country.

MORE Power through its Network Operations Department has also launched a system loss reduction program dubbed “Oplan Valeria” and seized tons of electrical cables during a crackdown.

Oplan Valeria is a campaign against illegal electrical connections or “jumpers.” The department has already conducted 1,549 operations or inspections involving illegal connections.

Of the figure, 1,449 were sent with demand letters while 122 cases have so far been filed against power pilferers for violating Republic Act 7823 or the Anti-Pilferage of Electricity and Theft of Electric Transmission Lines/Materials Act of 1994.

Meanwhile, the power distributor was also able to reduce system loss from 23.31 percent in May 2020 to 6.98 percent in December 2021.

MORE Power also earned the trust of its consumers, from ordinary power users to the business sector, because of its quick response time.

The average response time, from the moment calls are received until response team arrives on site, is 10 to 15 minutes.

MORE
