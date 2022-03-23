^

Philippines raises P118 billion from green bond

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
March 23, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines raised P118 billion ($2.25 billion) from its first-ever global green bond offering, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said the strong investor reception proves that the Philippines remains as one of the strongest capital market participants in Asia.

The BTr said proceeds from the five-year and 10.5-year securities would be use to expand the government’s war chest for pandemic measures. On the other hand, proceeds from the 25-year debt papers will be channeled to finance assets in line with the sustainable finance framework.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said the Philippines can be an investment site for investors concerned about their environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments. “The sustainability bond float not only attracts the private sector-based investments needed to finance the climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in the Philippines, but also allows the government to attract funds from ESG-conscious investors and boost the development of the sustainable financing market in the Philippines,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government also raised nearly P16 billion from the auction of reissued seven-year Treasury bonds (T-bonds). The Treasury issued P15.699 billion of the P35 billion in reissued seven-year T-bonds with a remaining term of six years and four months.

The seven-year T-bonds quoted a rate of 5.601 percent, beating by 11.5 basis points the reference yield of 5.486 percent. Demand for the long-term securities reached P40.599 billion, oversubscribing the auction by just 1.16 times.

