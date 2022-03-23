^

Business

ACEX eyes P876 million follow-on offer

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
March 23, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — ACE Enexor Inc. (ACEX), the listed oil and gas exploration and production unit of the Ayala Group, plans to conduct a follow-on offering (FOO) of up to P876 million.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, ACEX – which will change its name to ENEX Energy Corp. – secured approval from its executive committee to conduct a FOO of up to 74 million shares to be priced at P10 to P11.84 apiece.

At this price range, the company would be able to raise between P740 million and P876.16 million.

The executive committee has cleared the company to submit applications and other required documents to implement the FOO with the relevant regulators.

ACEX was also tasked to appoint transaction advisors, including the joint bookrunners and lead underwriters, counsels, and auditors for the review of financial statements, and legal counsels for the preparation of various documents for the FOO.

The executive committee also authorized ACEX chairman Eric Francia, president Rolando Paulino and CFO Maria Corazon Dizon to determine the terms and conditions – including the final size, price and schedule – of the proposed FOO.

ACEX is conducting a stock right offering (SRO) and FOO to comply with the minimum public ownership requirements (MPO) set by the PSE after a property-for-share swap with ACEN Corp.

The transaction will allow ACEN to spin off its thermal assets to become a 100 percent renewables company by 2025, and ACEX to become the energy transition platform of the ACEN group.

Under the property-for-share swap, ACEN will assign its 100 percent equity in five project companies – valued at P3.39 billion – in exchange for 339.076 million primary shares to be issued by ACEX at P10 per share.

These companies are Palawan 55 Exploration and Production Corp., Bulacan Power Generation Corp., One Subic Power Generation Corp., CIP II Power Corp., and Ingrid3 Power Corp.

Palawan55 is the operator and holder of Service Contract (SC) 55, which covers a 900,000-hectare service area offshore west Palawan.

CIP II and BPGC, respectively, own and operate a 21-megawatt (MW) diesel plant in Bacnotan, La Union and a 52-MW diesel plant in Norzagaray, Bulacan, while OSPGC leases the 116 MW diesel plant in Subic Bay Freeport.

Meanwhile, Ingrid3 plandls to invest P25 billion to put up a 1,200-MW gas turbine power facility in Batangas City which is aimed at serving the power grid’s mid-merit and peaking requirements.

ACEX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former BIR chief Henares says Marcoses must pay estate tax liability

Former BIR chief Henares says Marcoses must pay estate tax liability

By Ramon Royandoyan | 12 hours ago
Henares said Marcos Sr.'s living heirs still need to pay the Philippine government what is owed or else face criminal ch...
Business
fbtw
Government raises $2.25-B new debt via triple-tranche bond offer

Government raises $2.25-B new debt via triple-tranche bond offer

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
This marks the first time the Philippine government launched a triple tranche US dollar bond offering.
Business
fbtw
Family business
By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
There was this story about a politician who was told by his son that he wanted to take up engineering as a career.
Business
fbtw
China's Russian traders smell profit as Ukraine sanctions bite

China's Russian traders smell profit as Ukraine sanctions bite

8 hours ago
Beijing is already Moscow's largest trading partner, with trade volumes last year hitting $147 billion...
Business
fbtw
Philippine labor market participation drops in January
By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
A local research group has expressed concern over the drop in labor force participation in January, made worse by fuel price hikes and the measly assistance given by the government.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Citi, Nomura cut Philippine GDP growth forecasts

Citi, Nomura cut Philippine GDP growth forecasts

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Global banking giant Citi and Japan’s Nomura slashed their gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecasts for the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
DOE tells government agencies to conserve energy

DOE tells government agencies to conserve energy

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Energy has called on government agencies to strictly observe the Government Energy Management Program guidelines...
Business
fbtw
Higher global metal prices seen

Higher global metal prices seen

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Global metals and mining prices are expected to increase largely due to higher post-pandemic demand, tight markets, and short-term...
Business
fbtw
PLDT, ThingsPh team up

PLDT, ThingsPh team up

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
PLDT Inc. has entered into a partnership with IoT (Internet of Things) platform and solutions provider company ThingsPh to...
Business
fbtw
Share prices recover on strong banking stocks

Share prices recover on strong banking stocks

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The stock market recovered yesterday, buoyed largely by the strong banking sector, analyst said.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with