Gov't says still 'on-track' to hit growth target despite global headwinds

In this February 20, 2022 photo, the sun casts a colorful morning as it rises beyond cloudy skies and buildings in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration is sticking to its guns that the economy will grow between 7-9% this year despite global headwinds such as the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on oil prices.

In an online briefing on Tuesday, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua reiterated that the Philippine economy is still “on-track” to meet its growth target this year.

"Unfortunately, we are facing global headwinds. We believe the domestic economy could withstand that. These headwinds are temporary. We're still on track to our projected growth targets for this year," Chua said.

Chua echoed the central bank's assessment that the country's strong macroeconomic conditions and its “negligible” economic dealings with Russia could safeguard it from the pass-through effects of the geopolitical crisis.

Economic managers penciled in their 7-9% growth target in December last year, and they had not revised it since then, not even at the height of Omicron variant's onslaught.

"We’re still far from achieving normal life we saw in 2019. Most of the country is still not yet in Alert Level 1, schools have not fully opened. We have 60k schools, there's still a lot more we can do on the domestic side," Chua added.

Chua noted that the domestic economy is still P100 billion short of its 2019 gross domestic product figures, and he is bullish the economy would return to its pre-pandemic size in the first quarter of this year. For him, the transition to Alert Level 1, the loosest form of restrictions ever imposed since the onset of the pandemic, will aid this recovery as it would add P9 billion in economic output per week.

But Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, disagreed with the Chua's latest statement, citing higher inflation and rate hikes that could sap consumption once again.

"We had already priced in a miss on the growth targets even before the onset of the conflict. Higher inflation, rate hikes (which counter capital formation) and the fiscal handicap were all likely to force GDP growth below 7%," Mapa said in a Viber message.

"The crisis only exacerbates the challenges on all these fronts. Inflation will breach target, BSP may be forced to hike more aggressively and the fiscal position will deteriorate further," he added. "Without the comfort of favorable base effects, GDP target of 7% just might be out of reach.”