^

Business

Bank of Commerce IPO price pegged at P12

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
March 13, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The banking arm of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has pegged the price of its initial public offering, which is estimated  to raise about P3.36 billion.

In a letter to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), Bank of Commerce president Michelangelo Aguilar said the final price has been set at P12 per share, lower than the original indicated price of P12.50 per share.

Both the Philippine Stock Exchange  and the Securities and Exchange Commission already approved the fund raising activity which will involve 280.602 million shares.

Offer period would run from March 16 to 22, while the tentative listing date is on March 31. Bank of Commerce will have a ticker symbol “BNCOM.”

Bank of Commerce would use   proceeds from the share sale to fund its  lending activities, acquire investment securities, and finance its capital expenditure requirements.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) earlier upgraded the license of Bank of Commerce to a universal bank from a commercial bank, allowing it to offer a wider variety of services to more clients, particularly debt and equity securities.

Latest data from the BSP ranked Bank of Commerce as the 16th largest lender in terms of assets with P195.36 billion and 14th in terms of capital with P22.88 billion as of  end-September. The bank’s deposit base reached  P167.46 billion, while its loan book stood at P91.47 billion.

SMC through SMC Equivest Corp. invested an additional P5.5 billion  into the bank to boost efforts to upgrade from a commercial  to universal bank.

SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang earlier said the additional investments affirms the conglomerate’s optimism and strong growth outlook   in the banking sector, as well as its commitment to support Bank of Commerce in expanding its business prospects and advancing to become a universal bank.

“We’re confident that in this time of pandemic, the banking sector will be essential to our country’s economic recovery, and will provide invaluable help both to our industries and Filipinos,” Ang said in a statement.

Ang, who is also chairman and president at SMC Equivest, said Bank of Commerce could “help fulfill the needs of both businesses and consumers for loans and other financial services at this critical time.”

The SMC Group, through real estate arm San Miguel Properties Inc. (SMPI) and San Miguel Corp. Retirement Plan (SMCRP), owns 39.94 percent of the issued shares of Bank of Commerce.

SMC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Presidential bets urge action on rising fuel prices

Presidential bets urge action on rising fuel prices

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Contenders to be President Rodrigo Duterte's successor to Malacañang are urging his administration to act on the rapidly...
Business
fbtw
Leadership and laughter
By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Two articles caught my eye.
Business
fbtw
PLDT, Smart secure over 50K new permits
By Richmond Mercurio | 3 hours ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. continue to benefit from the streamlining of government permitting guidelines for telecommunications infrastructure.
Business
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t says no extension of work-from-home setup for call centers

Gov’t says no extension of work-from-home setup for call centers

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 days ago
This, despite renewed calls to extend work-from-home arrangements amid rising transport costs.
Business
fbtw
Bank of Commerce IPO price pegged at P12
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 hours ago
The banking arm of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has pegged the price of its initial public offering, which is estimated to raise about P3.36 billion.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Bond yields seen to rise as US rate hike looms

Bond yields seen to rise as US rate hike looms

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 hours ago
Investors are expected to demand higher yields for short-dated and long-term bonds anew this week with the expected interest...
Business
fbtw
Budget release slows to 61% in February

Budget release slows to 61% in February

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has reported a slowdown in funding release out of the record high P5.02 trillion...
Business
fbtw
Japan aids Philippines in waste management

Japan aids Philippines in waste management

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 3 hours ago
The Japanese government has collaborated with the Philippines to promote proper waste disposal as threats to public health...
Business
fbtw
DOE pushes dispatch of renewable energy plants in spot market

DOE pushes dispatch of renewable energy plants in spot market

By Danessa Rivera | 3 hours ago
The Department of Energy is pushing for the preferential dispatch of all renewable energy plants in the wholesale electricity...
Business
fbtw
Regional fish ports bulk up unloading volume by 13.4%

Regional fish ports bulk up unloading volume by 13.4%

By Catherine Talavera | 3 hours ago
The country’s regional fish ports registered a 13.42 percent increase in fish unloading volumes in February mainly due...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with