Bank of Commerce IPO price pegged at P12

MANILA, Philippines — The banking arm of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has pegged the price of its initial public offering, which is estimated to raise about P3.36 billion.

In a letter to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), Bank of Commerce president Michelangelo Aguilar said the final price has been set at P12 per share, lower than the original indicated price of P12.50 per share.

Both the Philippine Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission already approved the fund raising activity which will involve 280.602 million shares.

Offer period would run from March 16 to 22, while the tentative listing date is on March 31. Bank of Commerce will have a ticker symbol “BNCOM.”

Bank of Commerce would use proceeds from the share sale to fund its lending activities, acquire investment securities, and finance its capital expenditure requirements.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) earlier upgraded the license of Bank of Commerce to a universal bank from a commercial bank, allowing it to offer a wider variety of services to more clients, particularly debt and equity securities.

Latest data from the BSP ranked Bank of Commerce as the 16th largest lender in terms of assets with P195.36 billion and 14th in terms of capital with P22.88 billion as of end-September. The bank’s deposit base reached P167.46 billion, while its loan book stood at P91.47 billion.

SMC through SMC Equivest Corp. invested an additional P5.5 billion into the bank to boost efforts to upgrade from a commercial to universal bank.

SMC president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang earlier said the additional investments affirms the conglomerate’s optimism and strong growth outlook in the banking sector, as well as its commitment to support Bank of Commerce in expanding its business prospects and advancing to become a universal bank.

“We’re confident that in this time of pandemic, the banking sector will be essential to our country’s economic recovery, and will provide invaluable help both to our industries and Filipinos,” Ang said in a statement.

Ang, who is also chairman and president at SMC Equivest, said Bank of Commerce could “help fulfill the needs of both businesses and consumers for loans and other financial services at this critical time.”

The SMC Group, through real estate arm San Miguel Properties Inc. (SMPI) and San Miguel Corp. Retirement Plan (SMCRP), owns 39.94 percent of the issued shares of Bank of Commerce.