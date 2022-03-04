Inflation steadies in February despite high oil prices

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation sustained its pace in February amid the steady rise in crude oil prices and food prices as the national government relaxed quarantine measures to make way for economic recovery.

In an online briefing, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Friday that inflation stayed at 3% in February, the same as the preceding month. Inflation in February 2021 was at 4.2%.

Inflation is measured by changes in the consumer price index. National statisticians rebased inflation to be compared to prices in 2018 starting January this year.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas projected inflation to land at 3.2% in February, the midpoint of their 2.8 to 3.6% forecast range.