^

Business

Inflation steadies in February despite high oil prices

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 9:10am
Inflation steadies in February despite high oil prices
In an online briefing, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Friday that inflation stayed at 3% in February, the same as the preceding month.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation sustained its pace in February amid the steady rise in crude oil prices and food prices as the national government relaxed quarantine measures to make way for economic recovery.

In an online briefing, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Friday that inflation stayed at 3% in February, the same as the preceding month. Inflation in February 2021 was at 4.2%.

Inflation is measured by changes in the consumer price index. National statisticians rebased inflation to be compared to prices in 2018 starting January this year.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas projected inflation to land at 3.2% in February, the midpoint of their 2.8 to 3.6% forecast range.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINES INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Normal?
By Boo Chanco | 10 hours ago
It is difficult to define what normal is these days. As for new normal, it means it isn’t normal.
Business
fbtw
Energy chief says local oil prices 'to suffer' if Ukraine-Russia war persists

Energy chief says local oil prices 'to suffer' if Ukraine-Russia war persists

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
Local oil firms announced another round of fuel price hikes for the ninth straight week of 2022.
Business
fbtw
It's too late for Duterte's nuclear energy push as term nears end

It's too late for Duterte's nuclear energy push as term nears end

By Angelica Y. Yang | 18 hours ago
There is not enough time for President Rodrigo Duterte to accomplish something that would turn his nuclear energy...
Business
fbtw
PLDT to cut spending in 2022 to boost financial strength

PLDT to cut spending in 2022 to boost financial strength

By Ramon Royandoyan | 19 hours ago
PLDT Inc. is trimming its capital expenditures in 2022 to improve its financial health.
Business
fbtw
DOE, German firm to study potential LNG projects in Visayas, Mindanao

DOE, German firm to study potential LNG projects in Visayas, Mindanao

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 days ago
The Energy department wants to establish the country as a regional LNG hub, with the agency's chief Alfonso Cusi tagging natural...
Business
fbtw
Latest
War is (still) doing insane things to the commodities markets

War is (still) doing insane things to the commodities markets

2 hours ago
Should there be any de-escalation of the conflict, the $435/tonne coal price will absolutely crumble and everyone who bought...
Business
fbtw
PLDT selling 50% of its cell towers for more than P50b

PLDT selling 50% of its cell towers for more than P50b

2 hours ago
In business, this is called a “sale lease-back”
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

2 hours ago
Sizzling!
Business
fbtw
Stocks rise on earnings optimism

Stocks rise on earnings optimism

By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
Local stocks rebounded anew yesterday, highlighting the volatile nature of equities, despite continued tensions as a result...
Business
fbtw
‘New normal’ to allow return to pre-COVID-19 growth by H1
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
The sustained implementation of Alert Level 1 in most areas in the country will allow the economy to return to its pre-pandemic growth pace by the first half of the year.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with