^

Business

Factory gate prices surge by 4.7% in January

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
March 3, 2022 | 12:00am
Factory gate prices surge by 4.7% in January
Latest data from PSA showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) for January accelerated by 4.1 percent, significantly faster than the 0.6 percent in December 2021.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Factory gate prices surged at the start of the year as increases were recorded in the majority of industry groups, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

Latest data from PSA showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) for January accelerated by 4.1 percent, significantly faster than the 0.6 percent in December 2021.

In the same period last year, the index slipped by 5.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, the PPI still went up at a faster pace of 1.1 percent compared to 0.4 percent in the last month of 2021.

The PSA attributed the upturn to the annual increases in the indexes of 13 industry groups led by the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products, which went up by 15.6 percent.

Other significant increments were also noted in the manufacture of basic metals, chemical and chemical products, rubber and plastic products, food products, and textiles.

Growth was likewise recorded in the manufacture of beverages, non-metallic mineral products, paper and paper products, electrical equipment, furniture, wearing apparel and leather products.

Meanwhile, nine industry groups registered contractions in January with wood, bamboo, cane, rattan articles and related products posting the biggest decline at 8.4 percent.

Others were computer, electronic and optical products, machinery and equipment, basic pharmaceutical products, transport equipment, fabricated metal products, printing and reproduction of media, and tobacco products.

The PPI for manufacturing measures the changes in the producer price of key commodities produced by the sector.

One of its uses is as a deflator to derive the  Volume of Production Index and Volume of Net Sales Index.

The PPI has been using 2018 as a base year from the previously used 2000 base period.

PSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Energy chief says local oil prices 'to suffer' if Ukraine-Russia war persists

Energy chief says local oil prices 'to suffer' if Ukraine-Russia war persists

By Angelica Y. Yang | 8 hours ago
Local oil firms announced another round of fuel price hikes for the ninth straight week of 2022.
Business
fbtw
DOE, German firm to study potential LNG projects in Visayas, Mindanao

DOE, German firm to study potential LNG projects in Visayas, Mindanao

By Angelica Y. Yang | 1 day ago
The Energy department wants to establish the country as a regional LNG hub, with the agency's chief Alfonso Cusi tagging natural...
Business
fbtw
Oil prices
By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Some candidates are making an ill-advised call for the government to reacquire Petron, supposedly so retail prices can be controlled.
Business
fbtw
SEC clears Tagum Global Medical Center IPO

SEC clears Tagum Global Medical Center IPO

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
The company is a part of the Allied Care Experts Group of Hospitals.
Business
fbtw
PSEi resumes slump on Russia-Ukraine crisis

PSEi resumes slump on Russia-Ukraine crisis

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Much like other equity markets worldwide, local shares fell at the end of midweek trading as the world watched in horror while...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Survival strategies to mitigate climate change
By Rey Gamboa | 46 minutes ago
To one with even a cursory awareness of climate change issues, the sixth and latest report released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) gives the direst of warnings on inaction by countries and...
Business
fbtw
Ayala taps Singapore firm to build data centers
By Iris Gonzales | 46 minutes ago
The Ayala Group, the country’s oldest conglomerate, is strengthening its presence in the growing data center industry.
Business
fbtw
Robinsons Retail earnings up 39% in 2021 to P4.5 billion
By Iris Gonzales | 46 minutes ago
Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. grew its net income to P4.5 billion last year, up 39.2 percent from 2020.
Business
fbtw
Carving our own exit from the pandemic
By Joey Concepcion | 46 minutes ago
Out of the frying pan and into the fire.
Business
fbtw
Training seminar on the 2019 Revised Corporation Code
46 minutes ago
The 2019 Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines is the bible of all corporations in the Philippines. Learn this law that took effect on Feb. 23, 2019.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with