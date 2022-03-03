PSEi wipes out gains as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine

This undated file photo shows the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange.

MANILA, Philippines — Stocks wiped out gains from the previous session, returning to negative territory yesterday, as investors continue to worry over the still unresolved conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The 30-company benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) finished at 7,304.02, down 100.59 points or 1.36 percent. The broader All Shares index slipped to 3,880.74, down 40.31 points or 1.03 percent.

The sectoral gauges ended in the red as well except for mining and oil, which stayed in positive territory as the lingering tensions continue to push oil and commodity prices upward.

Total value turnover reached P7.784 billion. Market breadth was negative, 128 to 65, while 44 issues were unchanged.

“Local and global equities fell in what has become a volatile week as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened and stirred anxiety among investors,” said Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital.

Around Asia, stock markets slid and oil prices surged more than $5 per barrel as Russian forces stepped up attacks on Ukrainian cities.

The war is adding to worries about global economic growth in the face of plans by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight surging inflation by raising interest rates.

“The conspiracy of geopolitical uncertainty and stagflation-type impulses is a brutal shock,” Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, gained $5.05 to $110.02 per barrel in London. It soared $7 the previous session to $104.97.

Moscow’s attack on Ukraine and Russian threats of retaliation in response to Western sanctions also have roiled global markets for wheat and other commodities.

Economists say Asian economies are less exposed to the war than Europe, but those that need imported oil will be hit by rising global prices, adding to inflation pressure and depressing business and consumer activity.

Russia is the No. 2 global crude exporter, behind Saudi Arabia. Any potential disruption in supply could boost prices and add to persistent inflation pressures around the world.