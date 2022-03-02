

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Stocks rally as investors take a break from Ukraine crisis
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
March 2, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Stocks rally as investors take a break from Ukraine crisis
Likewise, the broader All Shares index gained 31.96 points or 0.82 percent to close at 3,921.05.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Composite index finished in positive territory yesterday, closing 93.6 points or 1.28 percent higher at 7,404.6, as the volatility that gripped markets eased slightly.


Likewise, the broader All Shares index gained 31.96 points or 0.82 percent to close at 3,921.05.


The sectoral gauges were a mixed bag with holding firms, mining and oil, services and financials ending in the black.


On the other hand, industrial and property fell into negative territory.


Total value turnover reached P7.842 billion.  Advancers edged out losers 135 to 60, while 49 issues were unchanged.


SM Investments Corp. topped yesterday’s roster of active stocks, rising 6.17 percent to finish at P947 per share; followed by Ayala Land Inc., which was flat at P39 per share; Ayala Corp., which gained 1.06 percent to close at P859 per share; SM Prime Holdings, which lost 1.01 percent to close at P39.40 per share, and BDO, which rose 2.63 percent to end at P132.60 per share.


Also active yesterday were ICTSI, which gained 3.51 percent to P218 per share; Metrobank was up 1.58 percent to close at P58 per share; Monde Nissin, which was down 4.96 percent to close at P15.70 per share, Nickel Asia, which rose 3.76 percent to P8 per share and BPI, which lost 1.50 percent to P98.50 per share.


“Philippine shares made another comeback as investors digested the new batch of sanctions from the West to Russia. The Ukrainian forces have held key cities, including Kyiv. Yesterday, officials from both countries held a round of negotiations near a Belarus border,” said Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital.


 










 









STOCK MARKET

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







France says sanctions will cause 'collapse' of Russian economy







France says sanctions will cause 'collapse' of Russian economy



9 hours ago 


On Monday, the EU added top Kremlin-linked oligarchs and Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman to its sanctions b...



 




Business
fbtw













Gov&rsquo;t avoids deficit breach in 2021 amid underspending







Gov’t avoids deficit breach in 2021 amid underspending



By Ramon Royandoyan |
9 hours ago 


he Duterte administration spent more than it earned for the entire 2021 despite missing its budget deficit target as understanding...








Business
fbtw













DOE, German firm to study potential LNG projects in Visayas, Mindanao







DOE, German firm to study potential LNG projects in Visayas, Mindanao



By Angelica Y. Yang |
8 hours ago 


The Energy department wants to establish the country as a regional LNG hub, with the agency's chief Alfonso Cusi tagging natural...








Business
fbtw













Bets reveal plans to tackle high oil prices as inflation worries voters







Bets reveal plans to tackle high oil prices as inflation worries voters



By Ramon Royandoyan |
1 day ago 


Presidential candidates on Sunday offered solutions to rallying fuel costs as elevated prices worry voters.








Business
fbtw













Factory output rebounds in February as Philippines loosens virus curbs







Factory output rebounds in February as Philippines loosens virus curbs



By Ramon Royandoyan |
14 hours ago 


But questions remain on whether the industry could sustain this momentum.








Business
fbtw










Latest









Budget deficit hits P1.67 trillion in 2021







Budget deficit hits P1.67 trillion in 2021



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 hour ago 


The country’s budget deficit expanded by 22 percent to P1.67 trillion in 2021 from P1.37 trillion in 2020, as government...








Business
fbtw













RCBC profit hits record P7.1 billion after strong Q4







RCBC profit hits record P7.1 billion after strong Q4



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


Yuchengco-led Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. recorded a 41 percent jump in earnings to hit a record high of P7.08 billion...








Business
fbtw













Manila Water net income down 18%







Manila Water net income down 18%



By Catherine Talavera |
1 hour ago 


Manila Water Co. Inc. reported an 18 percent decline in its net income in 2021 to P3.7 billion as the pandemic impacted customer...








Business
fbtw













SMC to challenge Terra Solar&rsquo;s offer for Meralco supply








SMC to challenge Terra Solar’s offer for Meralco supply



By Danessa Rivera |
1 hour ago 


San Miguel Corp. and a consortium led by renewable energy firm SunAsia Energy Inc. are challenging the 850-megawatt mid-merit...








Business
fbtw













Government raises P458 billion from RTB auction




By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 hour ago 


The government raised P458 billion from yesterday’s auction of Retail Treasury Bonds, according to the Bureau of the Treasury.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with