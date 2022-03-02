Stocks rally as investors take a break from Ukraine crisis

Likewise, the broader All Shares index gained 31.96 points or 0.82 percent to close at 3,921.05.

MANILA, Philippines — The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Composite index finished in positive territory yesterday, closing 93.6 points or 1.28 percent higher at 7,404.6, as the volatility that gripped markets eased slightly.

The sectoral gauges were a mixed bag with holding firms, mining and oil, services and financials ending in the black.

On the other hand, industrial and property fell into negative territory.

Total value turnover reached P7.842 billion. Advancers edged out losers 135 to 60, while 49 issues were unchanged.

SM Investments Corp. topped yesterday’s roster of active stocks, rising 6.17 percent to finish at P947 per share; followed by Ayala Land Inc., which was flat at P39 per share; Ayala Corp., which gained 1.06 percent to close at P859 per share; SM Prime Holdings, which lost 1.01 percent to close at P39.40 per share, and BDO, which rose 2.63 percent to end at P132.60 per share.

Also active yesterday were ICTSI, which gained 3.51 percent to P218 per share; Metrobank was up 1.58 percent to close at P58 per share; Monde Nissin, which was down 4.96 percent to close at P15.70 per share, Nickel Asia, which rose 3.76 percent to P8 per share and BPI, which lost 1.50 percent to P98.50 per share.

“Philippine shares made another comeback as investors digested the new batch of sanctions from the West to Russia. The Ukrainian forces have held key cities, including Kyiv. Yesterday, officials from both countries held a round of negotiations near a Belarus border,” said Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital.