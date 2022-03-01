PSEi seen zooming past 7,500-level in Q2

MANILA, Philippines — The local bourse is projected to breach the 7,500-level by the second quarter as the Philippines' economic recovery proves stronger than expected, although volatility remains on the international front.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index raked in 1.37% to finish at 7,311.01 on Monday, staying above the 7,000-mark since October 11. For analysts at First Metro Investment Corp. (FMIC) and University of Asia & the Pacific (UA&P), recent economic developments could push the market higher.

"PSEi momentarily broke through the strong resistance of 7,500 on February 9th, but slightly retraced thereafter. It will likely succeed by the second quarter as PH economic recovery looks more robust than earlier expected even as the government will likely ease mobility restrictions to their lowest level by March 1," FMIC and UA&P said in their monthly “The Market Call” report on Tuesday.

"However, we expect much volatility amidst concerns on the magnitude (and timing) of Fed’s policy rate starting March, on sky-high crude oil prices, and on the Russian threat of an invasion of Ukraine," they added. "Stocks that earlier tumbled strongly may provide attractive valuations for entry."

Global equity markets fidgeted as Russia started its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Before the conflict, Indonesia sustained its march last month while declines in South Korea and Japan persisted amid robust U.S. economic and earnings growth. Local shares topped as they rose 3.4% month-on-month in January.

In their report, FMIC and UA&P said economic growth will quicken this year, despite the Omicron variant hitch, as job prospects improved by the end of 2021. Infrastructure spending will expand in the first half of 2022 driving this growth, they said, as the domestic economy almost always benefits from an election year. FMIC and UA&P analysts forecast the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to maintain interest rates as liquidity remains tight, with the BSP holding off on hiking rates despite expected tightening in the US.

At the fixed-income bourse, FMIC and UA&P analysts project investor reaction to the US Federal Reserve’s tapering, possibly this month, which would leave little room for growth as 10-year bond yields may have already peaked at 5.35% in the first quarter. While the Bureau of Treasury is eager to issue more bonds this year, investors still shy away longer-dated debt papers as liquidity among banks remain high.