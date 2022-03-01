

















































 
























RLC gets LEED certification for Giga Tower in Bridgetowne
 


Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
March 1, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Robinsons Land Corp. received a Gold Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) certification for its Giga Tower in Bridgetowne.


LEED is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership. It provides a framework for sustainable practices in building design, construction, and operations and maintenance.


A LEED certification makes a building more attractive as there is increasing demand for green office spaces with sustainability features.


RLC senior vice president and business unit general manager Jericho Go said this is in response to the growing demand from ESG (environmental, social, and governance) to meet sustainability requirements in their workplaces.


The Giga Tower is RLC’s fourth building to be LEED certified after Robinsons Tera Tower (LEED Gold) and Robinsons Exxa & Zeta Towers (LEED Silver).


All three buildings are also located in Bridgetowne, the mixed-used estate of RLC along Libis in Quezon City and Pasig.


RLC is also pursuing LEED certification for its Cybergate Iloilo Towers 1 and 2 and for GBF Towers 1 and 2, also in Bridgetowne.


“As the leading office building developer in the Pasig-Quezon City area, we are committed to building greener office towers and apply for LEED certification for these ongoing and upcoming Metro Manila projects, as well as some provincial offices,” Go said.


RLC also plans to install solar panels on its future buildings that meet the minimum requirements.


“We also plan to enroll with independent power producers to provide us with electricity coming from renewable energy sources,” Go said.


Aside from greener power sources, RLC aims to be more responsible in using water by adopting sustainable practices.


For Giga Tower to be certified for LEED Gold, RLC restored a third of the building site by using native or adapted vegetation to conserve existing natural areas and provide habitat and promote biodiversity.


RLC also reduced indoor water use to 45.9 percent by installing low-flow and low flush plumbing fixtures.


There is also marked waste reduction due to the building’s Materials Recovery Facility (MRF), which includes compartments for mixed paper, cardboard, glass, plastics, metals, batteries and electronic wastes, Go said.


 










 









