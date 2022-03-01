

















































 
























Business
 
ePLDT to strengthen business resilience of Gokongwei Group
 


Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
March 1, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — Data center service provider ePLDT has been tapped by the Gokongwei Group to support its business continuity and critical infrastructure needs.
 

ePLDT said the Gokongwei Group has partnered with the company for colocation services through its VITRO data center.


By colocating its critical data infrastructure at its world-class VITRO data center facility, ePLDT said the Gokongwei Group is ensured of business continuity, service availability, and optimum security.


“PLDT Enterprise, through its industry-leading ICT arm ePLDT, continues to heed the call of our partners for solutions that empower their business to be more resilient and future-ready,” said Jojo Gendrano, first vice president and head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise.


“We thank the Gokongwei Group for their trust in PLDT Enterprise and ePLDT to be a strategic partner in their digital transformation journey. We will work very closely with them in co-developing a roadmap and implementing transformation programs that address their most pressing business challenges through our global class infrastructure and deep domain expertise,” Gendrano said.


ePLDT is a pioneer in the country’s data center industry, operating and growing its facilities since 2000 and establishing itself as the country’s leading data center provider.


It maintains the largest carrier-neutral data center network in the country with 10 globally certified data center facilities under the VITRO brand, strategically spread across the archipelago.


Carlos Santos, chief information officer of Gokongwei Group, said the partnership with ePLDT is part of the conglomerate’s continued thrust for digital transformation to better serve their customers and unlock better business growth opportunities.


The group’s businesses span different industries, including food and beverages, aviation, financial services, petrochemicals, and property, among others.


“The Gokongwei Group recognizes the role of technology in enabling our operations to efficiently meet the needs of our customers. We are in constant pursuit of the latest innovations to support our systems, and we are glad to have ePLDT as one of our trusted partners in this digital transformation journey of ours,” Santos said.


“We hope that through this initiative, we can further strengthen our operational processes to future-proof our business,” he said.


ePLDT last week announced plans to build a series of hyperscale data centers totaling to a power requirement of 100 megawatts over the medium term to boost the country’s competitive standing as the ideal digital hub in Asia-Pacific for global hyperscalers expanding in the region.


The series of hyperscale data centers will begin with the construction of a new hyperscale, telco-neutral, and purpose-built facility in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, which will be its 11th data center.


“We at ePLDT strive to continuously expand and strengthen our VITRO data center facilities with the latest available technologies to serve the evolving requirements of businesses. We are committed to assisting more enterprises with our end-to-end information and communications technology services that will allow them to further enhance their resiliency and expand their business exponentially,” PLDT Enterprise first vice president and head of product management and marketing group Nico Alcoseba said.


 










 









