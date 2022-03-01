AI to contribute $1 trillion to ASEAN economy by 2030

MANILA, Philippines — Boosting artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the Philippines and in Southeast Asia could significantly help the country fulfill its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Tokyo-based Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) said.

The multilateral lender’s think tank said AI could contribute $1 trillion to the whole Southeast Asian economy by 2030, but progress in technology in the region remains slow.

ADBI researchers Upalat Korwatanasakul, Dang-Dao Nguyen and Suonvisal Seth said the region’s overall progress toward attaining the SDGs is worrying.

In the Philippines, for instance, among the 17 SDGs, the country has only achieved SDG 12 on responsible consumption and production.

While it has improved in other areas, major challenges remain on five SDGs, including hunger, good health and well-being, innovation and infrastructure, inequalities, and peace and justice.

“Emerging AI technology has the potential to accelerate ASEAN’s SDG progress. But inability to adopt AI technologies poses a significant challenge to the region,” the researchers said.

The latest AI Preparedness and Resilience Index 2021 showed the Philippines ranked 71st out of 160 economies, with an overall score of 47. This is below the ASEAN average of 51.

In the region, Singapore is leading the AI adoption, followed by Malaysia.

The Philippines lags behind Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, but is performing better than Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

The government has been pushing for AI, which is seen as a future source of foreign exchange revenues for the country, similar to the contributions of the business process outsourcing industry and overseas Filipino worker remittances.

The Department of Trade and Industry said the Philippines has potential for AI given its available talent pool and graduates of science and technology, engineering, and mathematics.

As to current AI development, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam, with assistance from the US, have created an image recognition tool to monitor and control plastic waste management and ocean pollution.

“While more developed economies are positioned to reap the benefits of emerging AI technologies, ASEAN is still lagging in terms of AI preparedness and AI resilience,” the researchers said.

The experts maintained that investment and spending on AI technologies, AI innovation capacity, digital literacy and human capital, and data and infrastructure can potentially capture the level of AI preparedness.

However, they noted that there remains to be a large gap between the creators of AI technologies and consumers, which means that development in the region is not keeping up with the potential users.

On average, the US is spending $155 per capita on AI applications while the ASEAN region is allocating a measly $2 per capita.