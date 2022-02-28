

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Average spot market price drops as power supply improves in February
 


Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 28, 2022 | 2:37pm





 
Meralco
File photo of linemen fixing powerlines.
The STAR / Boy Santos, File photo
 


MANILA, Philippines — Energy prices in the spot market fell month-on-month in February as more generating units were able to come back online to supply power to the grid, according to the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP). 


The average wholesale electricity spot market (WESM) price went down by around 14% to P6.09 per kilowatt-hour (/kWh) in February compared to last month's level, IEMOP reported.



The market operator, however, clarified that the information is still subject for correction and validation since this was recorded from Feb. 1 to Feb. 25, 2022.  Last month, the average spot market price reached P7.07/kWh amid forced power plant outages and the halting of WESM operations in Visayas due to Typhoon Odette.


"We have experienced a sufficient level of supply throughout the month of February....[This month] we have experienced an increase in supply given that some generators from outage are now available," IEMOP Manager for Market Simulation and Analysis John Paul Grayda said during a media briefing on Monday.


Average supply in February rose by more than 700 MW to 12,851 megawatts (MW). 


Grayda also noted that average demand in February increased by more than 1,000 MW to 9,700 MW due to increasing economic activities amid the decline in reported COVID-19 cases. 


Earlier this month, the Energy Regulatory Commission lifted the suspension of the WESM over Bohol after the island was able to reconnect to the Visayas grid on Feb. 9.


To tide over any supply gaps, power distributors often tap the spot market where they can purchase additional electricity at higher costs compared to pre-agreed supply deals. The added costs are then passed on to consumers.


Utilities buy power from the WESM to fulfill a portion of their energy requirements. 


668-MW coal plant unit ready for commissioning before elections


IEMOP's Grayda said that the 668-MW Unit 2 of the Bataan-based GN Power Dinginin (GNPD) coal plant is ready for testing and commissioning. An official from GNPD said the testing and commissioning date for the project is scheduled on the first week of May.


"Based on the latest information, the commercial operations of GNPD will start by July," Grayda said in a mix of English and Filipino on Monday. 


Earlier, Manila-based policy group Institute for Climate and Sustianable Cities (ICSC) raised concerns that there may not be sufficient power for the automated polls if the second unit of the GNPD supercritical coal-fired power plant is not ready for commissioning before May, among other factors. Elections day is on May 9, 2022. 


In a previous report, ICSC warned that power interruptions may put the entire voting process in question, expressing concern that the latest power supply outlook of the grid operator is "very tight" for the second quarter since it may bring about a red alert status, high power costs and rotating blackouts across the Luzon grid. 


READ: ICSC: Power interruptions in Luzon possible on election day, during dry season


During a red alert, rotating power outages may take place in affected areas.


 










 









2022 ELECTIONS
ELECTRICITY
IEMOP
POWER
SPOT MARKET
WESM

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending








Populist politics




By Boo Chanco |
16 hours ago 


The easiest thing to do during an election campaign is for candidates to say anything that seems simple and popular.








Business
fbtw













Russian invasion




By Wilson Sy |
16 hours ago 


True to Biden’s warnings of an invasion and speculation that it would start after the Beijing Olympics, Russia began a special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine.








Business
fbtw













Duterte OKs 418&ndash;hectare Horizon Manila reclamation







Duterte OKs 418–hectare Horizon Manila reclamation



By Iris Gonzales |
16 hours ago 


President Duterte has approved the 418-hectare Horizon Manila reclamation project.








Business
fbtw





 







SPNEC approves asset–for–share swap plan




By Iris Gonzales |
16 hours ago 


Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp., the newly listed solar company, has approved its asset-for-share swap plan, which involves acquiring 100 percent of the outstanding shares of Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings...








Business
fbtw













From Russia with blood




By Iris Gonzales |
16 hours ago 


It was a tragedy foretold and one that is now sending tremors across the globe.








Business
fbtw










Latest









Bank lending grows in January as borrowing costs stay low







Bank lending grows in January as borrowing costs stay low



By Ramon Royandoyan |
47 minutes ago 


Bank lending started the year on a high note as it continued its nascent climb.








Business
fbtw













What happens to debt? Presidential bets chime in







What happens to debt? Presidential bets chime in



By Ramon Royandoyan |
2 hours ago 


Here's what presidential aspirants said as they squared off at the CNN Philippines presidential debate Sunday evening: 








Business
fbtw













Oil surges, equities mostly fall on growing Ukraine fears







Oil surges, equities mostly fall on growing Ukraine fears



2 hours ago 


Markets had rallied Friday as dealers assessed that the punishments imposed on Moscow were light enough to not hit its crucial...








Business
fbtw













Bets reveal plans to tackle high oil prices as inflation worries voters







Bets reveal plans to tackle high oil prices as inflation worries voters



By Ramon Royandoyan |
3 hours ago 


Presidential candidates on Sunday offered solutions to rallying fuel costs as elevated prices worry voters.








Business
fbtw













Solar Philippines NEC board approves massive share-swap deal worth P61B







Solar Philippines NEC board approves massive share-swap deal worth P61B



8 hours ago 


SPNEC will also need to flesh out its FOO/SRO plan, which it will (hopefully) do soon.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with