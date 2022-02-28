From Russia with blood

It was a tragedy foretold and one that is now sending tremors across the globe.

Indeed, Russia’s horrific pre-dawn invasion of Ukraine is tragic, with some observers comparing it to Hitler’s brutal seizure of Czechoslovakia just before World War II.

Just when we thought the world had changed, here we are again in the age of dictators, tyrants, and autocrats. Hitler must be clapping in his grave.

As I write this, the war continues to unfold; the images from Ukraine are disturbing and heartbreaking – newborn babies moved into a makeshift bomb shelter from a neonatal unit in a hospital; a war torn residential building struck by a missile; the body of a Russian soldier laying on the snow next to an armored vehicle; Ukrainians taking up arms as they wage their ferocious resistance to protect their country; bloodied faces of civilians; buildings engulfed in billows of smoke; and many parts of the city torn apart.

Ripple effects: Oil prices, inflation

It’s shocking, sad, and inhumane. We are witnessing one of the darkest moments of our times and we are mistaken if we think we are too far from Ukraine to even feel the impact of the war.

Last week, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index spiraled down to 7,212.23, losing 2.06 percent and wiping out whatever gains the market had been seeing in the days prior as the invasion sent investors jitters.

Investors fear the war will raise the cost of oil prices – all the more – and in effect raise the cost of doing business in the Philippines.

These are not unfounded fears. Yesterday, when I went to the gas station to fill up, pump prices were already at P69 per liter for gasoline.

Higher fuel prices will lead to higher power rates, which will raise the cost of borrowing, and in turn squeeze margins of companies. This could lead to closures and job losses.

It will also no doubt push inflation upward and cut Filipinos’ purchasing power.

All this while we’re still struggling to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

Our local airlines may also feel the brunt of higher jet fuel prices, pushing back their recovery.

The situation again underscores the need for us to have our own sources of oil and gas. Unfortunately, our very own Malampaya, touted as the country’s crown jewel is at the center of a controversial sale, delaying efforts to do further exploration in the gas field in offshore Palawan.

Prolonged war

A prolonged Russian invasion, tougher Western sanctions, and disruptions to Russia’s oil and gas exports would deliver a bigger energy shock and a major blow to global markets, Bloomberg said.

A worst-case outcome, it added, would see Europe’s gas supply cut off, which would trigger a recession.

The next Philippine president

For emerging markets – already suffering slower recoveries from COVID-19 – the combination of higher prices and capital outflows could exacerbate the risk of post-pandemic debt crises.

Against this backdrop, the Philippines needs to elect a president who will be able to lead us in these tougher times. One with a vision for the future; with the heart to inspire the people; the toughness to defend our sovereignty; and the brilliance to implement structural changes that will really help our country reach its full potential.

We are not just facing the impact of COVID-19, which has already left our economy in a precarious situation. We are also facing the impact of the Russian invasion, which will surely threaten the economic recovery of countries across the globe, including ours.

Putin does not seem to care, of course. This is his moment of historical drama, a highlight of his two decades of being at the helm of Russia, a leadership which in itself has been mired with controversies and deaths, even. The book of the same title, from Russia with Blood by journalist Heidi Blake, in fact, tells about Putin’s secret war on the west and the Kremlin’s supposed assassination program.

The golden age

Indeed, more than the economic and humanitarian crises that will erupt, the biggest tragedy happening in our world today is the golden age of dictators unfolding before our eyes. The Philippines will stay neutral, Defense chief Delfin Lorenzana said but this in effect means we are taking the side of the aggressor, Putin’s Russia, even as world leaders already strongly condemned the attacks.

This is no surprise, however, because President Duterte has proudly gushed at Putin, hailing him as his favorite hero. This showed in our much-touted pivot to Russia.

In 2017, I went to Moscow to cover Duterte’s visit to Russia, the first Filipino leader to visit the Eurasian country in recent history. It was a trip cut short because of the Marawi siege, but I witnessed the signing of trade deals and various agreements between Russia and the Philippines.

Five years since those cold days and nights in Moscow, I have yet to see the positive impact of those agreements on the economy, if any. Some didn’t actually materialize. Even Robin Padilla’s plan to bring Russian telenovelas to the country didn’t happen; not that I’m eagerly waiting to watch Russian dramas here, but I just want to point out that we have yet to really see significant results, if any, of our cozy relationship with Russia.

The only thing we’re getting from Russia now is a real life drama, stranger than any telenovela – barbaric, brutal, and bloody.

