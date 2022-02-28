

















































 
























DA issues guidelines on national cryobanking program
 


Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
February 28, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has issued the implementing guidelines on the national livestock cryobanking program, in line with the preservation of the diversity of livestock species in the country.


In a memorandum order, Agriculture Secretary William Dar issued the guidelines on the operation of the country’s national livestock cryobank (NLC), which will serve as the national repository of germplasm and biological samples from diverse livestock species.


“In particular, the NLC serves as a facility for ex-situ type of conservation that manages diverse animal genetic resources (AnGR), which include oocytes, semen, embryos, somatic cells, tissues, blood or DNA, in an external or artificial environment under low-temperature conditions,”Dar said.


The NLC is situated at the Livestock Innovations and Biotechnology Complex of the DA-Philippine Carabao Center (DA-PCC) Muñoz City, Nueva Ecija.


Dar said the NLC would lead the national effort to increase the preservation and cryoconservation of AnGR from diverse indigenous and introduced species and breeds within the species.


“These animals with economic importance exhibit adaptable and resilient traits towards diseases and adverse effects of climate change. Thus, the implementation of NLC will pave the way to sustain the genetic diversity of livestock species in the Philippines for future utilization,”Dar said.


Dar said the establishment of the NLC was prompted by threats posed by climate change on the country’s livestock, citing the increasing incidents of animal heat stroke and proliferation of other pests and diseases, which may be brought about by extreme weather events such as El Niño, La Niña, habagat (monsoon rain), super typhoons, and prolonged dry spells.


Apart from climate change, Dar also cited the impact of African Swine Fever (ASF), which has resulted in the death of thousands of Philippine native and commercial pigs in different swine herds.


“This scenario if left unattended could endanger further the country’s swine population and could possibly lead to the brink of extinctinction,”Dar said.


Under the national cryobanking program guidelines, the NLC is directed to serve as the national germplasm repository of livestock, indigenous, and commercial species/breeds for animal diversity, and future utilization toward food security.


The NLC shall also lead in the establishment or strengthening of ex-situ conservation programs for various livestock breeds and species.


It shall also support the local livestock sectors through establishing or strengthening collaboration with national institutions, private, and public sectors for planning and implementing measures on animal genetic resources conservation and propagation.


The NLC shall likewise ensure that individuals or groups of farmers, animal breeders from cooperative or associations, private business sectors, state universities and colleges, and other government agencies will have access to its offered services.


It will have a budget of P50 million to carry out its preliminary activities.


 










 









