Philippine banks near pre-pandemic profitablity levels, says S&P
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 23, 2022 | 5:47pm





 
MANILA, Philippines — After close to two years of swimming in turmoil, Philippine banks find themselves close to pre-pandemic levels of profitability as credit risks ease, according to S&P Global Ratings.


In a report on Wednesday, the global debt watcher said local banks' credit costs, or the amount leners project to lose due to standard credit risks, continue to moderate. S&P forecasts that credit costs, trending lower than its regional neighbors, would decline further to 0.6-08% as conditions improve.


"Higher credit growth, growth in fee income as business activity picks up, and lower credit costs will lift sector profits," S&P said.


The profitability level of banks stood at 1.2% before the pandemic struck the Philippine economy. Last year, it stood at 1.1%.


After the Omicron variant surge in January, the domestic economy is picking up the pieces and authorities are even considering loosening restrictions by March. The infection wave spoiled developments as the Philippine economy grew 5.6% last year after a historic economic meltdown at the onset of the pandemic.


S&P reckoned that credit growth will accelerate 5-7%, on the back of looser restrictions projected to renew spending in the country's consumption-starved economy. Bank lending snapped an eight-month slump in August last year, affirming the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' move to ease interest rates to 2% back in November 2020.


Bad loans


As it is, the rating agency projects that the level of soured loans that plagued banks at the onset of the pandemic has "peaked." The banking industry's non-performing loans ratio narrowed to 3.99%, its lowest in 11 months, by the end of 2021. However, it figured higher than the end-2020 print of 3.63%


S&P noted that these loans have either been restructured or recognized by now. The rating agency reported problem areas in the banking system could emanate from consumers who have run out of credit lines and loans from the service sector,  micro, small, and medium enterprises, which were one of the pandemic's largest casualties in the country.


Citing data, S&P said the level of restructured pandemic loans in the Philipines proved lower than its regional peers such as Indonesia (15%), Malaysia (25-30%) and Thailand (12%-15%).


Soured consumer loans were still high in the country, reflecting the effect of the economic meltdown on Filipinos’ finances.


The rating agency also spelt out threats to Philippine banks' return to profitability. Another surge in infections, the BSP suddenly tightening interest rates before consumption could fully recover, and disruptions in the property market, which many insiders bet will improve this year.


That said, S&P's forecast hinges on three developments: the country's real gross domestic product will hit 7.4% this year; the BSP will keep interest rates at 2% this year; and unemployment, which rose to 6.6% in December last year, declines as prospects of economic recovery improve.


 










 









