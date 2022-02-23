Local shares retreat as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies

MANILA, Philippines — Local shares at the Philippine Stock Exchange skidded on Wednesday as investors were spooked as Russia ordered troops to move into Ukraine yesterday.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index fell 1.03% to close at 7364.21. The broader All-Shares index was down 0.52% while sub-indices were a mixed bag, save for shares in the Services and Mining Oil indices which figured in the green. Property shares performed poorly, declining 2.17%.

As it is, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine came to a head yesterday but global capital markets fared better on trading today as world governments imposed less-than-harsh restrictions on Moscow than feared.

For Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, the market slump on midweek trading was due to the crisis in Eastern Europe.

"Philippine shares fell upon resumption of trading still due to the intensifying Ukraine-Russia geopolitical tensions," he said in a Viber message.

Skidding aside, Limlingan said the PSEi took in "smaller declines" as Metro Manila mayors voted to ease restrictions to Alert Level 1 by March, the loosest possible form of restrictions since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp, agreed with Limlingan, pointing out investors were caught in the middle of developments on the domestic and international front.

"The index has been trading in a tight range between 7,300 to 7,450 since last week as investors juggle between further easing in mobility restriction to Alert Level 1 by March and the Ukraine-Russia tension," Enriquez said in a Viber message.

The geopolitical tensions sent global oil prices in a tizzy but stabilized yesterday. Despite this, oil prices hit the $100 per barrel mark last week which meant local pump prices are set for another round of price hikes since the Philippines is a net importer of crude oil. Aniceto Pangan, a trader, said the increases in oil prices could worsen inflation worldwide.

"With the increase in oil price, this will further heighten global inflation that may aggressively push US FED to increase overnight lending rates thereby affecting global growth negatively," Pangan said in a text message.

Regional equity markets trended up at the starting of trading on Wednesday. Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta were all in positive territory. Singapore slipped while Tokyo was closed for a holiday.

At home, foreign investors bought P47.03 million more shares than they bought in the stock market. A total of 1.2 billion local shares, valued at P7.78 billion, switched hands on Wednesday.