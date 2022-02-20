

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
IC clamps down on erring agents
 


Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
February 20, 2022 | 12:00am





 
IC clamps down on erring agents
The commission said list of active officers and workers who were found guilty or with pending complaints sued by the firm should also include individuals who materially misrepresented statements in the application requirements.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Insurance Commission is clamping down on erring executives and employees of insurance companies, mutual benefit associations, and health maintenance organizations.


The regulator issued Circular Letter 2022-07 directing industry players to submit a negative list of executives and employees who were found guilty or accused of committing criminal acts against clients.


The commission said list of active officers and workers who were found guilty or with pending complaints sued by the firm should also include individuals who materially misrepresented statements in the application requirements.


According to the IC, entities covered by the order should put the names of people who obtained or attempted to obtain a license by way of fraud or misrepresentation as well as gents who materially misrepresented the terms and conditions of plans sold or offered to clients.


The regulator said the negative list should also include individuals who solicited, sold or attempted to solicit a pre-need or HMO plan by providing false representation.


Likewise, the names of those who were terminated for cause from another entity should also be included in the list that should be submitted starting the first quarter of the year onward.


“All pre-need companies and HMOs shall also adopt the guidelines on the online submission of reports on the negative list of officers and employees,” the IC added.


The regulator issued Circular Letter 2020-90 last Sept. 7, 2020 directing major players in the industry to submit the negative list online due to strict COVID-19 lockdowns.


The regulator warned that failure to complete the negative list within the prescribed deadline would be penalized by a minimum of P5,000 to a maximum of P50,000. Late submission over the deadline will be considered as non-submission by the agency.


“Non-submission by covered entities of the required report or certification shall be meted by the IC with a penalty amounting to P100,000,” the circular letter read.


Under Circular Letter 2006-21, the IC mandated all insurance firms, MBAs, HMOs, including brokers, to submit a report on negative list of officers and employers every 20th of the month, but later on moved the period to quarterly in a revised directive in 2008.


 










 









IC







 









Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Bankrupt
 



By Boo Chanco |
4 days ago 


Can a country’s president bankrupt its Central Bank? Ferdinand Marcos did that in 1983, and today, generations of taxpayers not yet born during Marcos’s time are still paying for those bad loans the Marcos...








Business
fbtw













Meralco's business unit MPower joins DOE's green energy option program







Meralco's business unit MPower joins DOE's green energy option program



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 day ago 


MPower, the local retail electricity supply arm of the Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has joined the government's...








Business
fbtw













COVID-19 endgame




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
1 day ago 


Just recently, National Inter-Agency Task Force chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez announced that government is preparing what it calls an endgame plan in preparation for the transition from a pandemic to...








Business
fbtw













Philippines carriers get boost from Airbus







Philippines carriers get boost from Airbus



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 day ago 


European aircraft maker Airbus is poised to support the Philippines’ two biggest airlines, having been selected by Philippine...








Business
fbtw













Firms, gov&rsquo;t out to prevent a repeat of 2019 water crisis as another shortage looms







Firms, gov’t out to prevent a repeat of 2019 water crisis as another shortage looms



By Ramon Royandoyan |
1 day ago 


Metro Manila could be heading to another water supply shortage as the dry season approaches.








Business
fbtw










Latest










A different workforce to lead




By Francis J. Kong |
1 hour ago 


HR practitioners worldwide express the need to train people more in soft skills development.








Business
fbtw













Closer ties sought between housing agencies, developers




By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 hour ago 


A strengthened collaboration among key shelter agencies and the private sector is needed to ensure a more vibrant housing sector in the country, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development...








Business
fbtw













Better days ahead for travel, tourism




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
1 hour ago 


It looks like 2022 will be a good year for travel and tourism.








Business
fbtw













Amazon unit boosts cloud network in Philippines




By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The Amazon Web Services Inc. is expanding its cloud infrastructure in the Philippines through the launch of the new AWS Local Zone in Manila for seamless and better user experience








Business
fbtw













Toyota RAV4 turns hybrid




By Louella Desiderio |
1 hour ago 


Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. has expanded its hybrid vehicle offering with the arrival of the new RAV4 as the segment is gaining more attention in the local market.








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with