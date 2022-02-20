IC clamps down on erring agents

MANILA, Philippines — The Insurance Commission is clamping down on erring executives and employees of insurance companies, mutual benefit associations, and health maintenance organizations.

The regulator issued Circular Letter 2022-07 directing industry players to submit a negative list of executives and employees who were found guilty or accused of committing criminal acts against clients.

The commission said list of active officers and workers who were found guilty or with pending complaints sued by the firm should also include individuals who materially misrepresented statements in the application requirements.

According to the IC, entities covered by the order should put the names of people who obtained or attempted to obtain a license by way of fraud or misrepresentation as well as gents who materially misrepresented the terms and conditions of plans sold or offered to clients.

The regulator said the negative list should also include individuals who solicited, sold or attempted to solicit a pre-need or HMO plan by providing false representation.

Likewise, the names of those who were terminated for cause from another entity should also be included in the list that should be submitted starting the first quarter of the year onward.

“All pre-need companies and HMOs shall also adopt the guidelines on the online submission of reports on the negative list of officers and employees,” the IC added.

The regulator issued Circular Letter 2020-90 last Sept. 7, 2020 directing major players in the industry to submit the negative list online due to strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

The regulator warned that failure to complete the negative list within the prescribed deadline would be penalized by a minimum of P5,000 to a maximum of P50,000. Late submission over the deadline will be considered as non-submission by the agency.

“Non-submission by covered entities of the required report or certification shall be meted by the IC with a penalty amounting to P100,000,” the circular letter read.

Under Circular Letter 2006-21, the IC mandated all insurance firms, MBAs, HMOs, including brokers, to submit a report on negative list of officers and employers every 20th of the month, but later on moved the period to quarterly in a revised directive in 2008.