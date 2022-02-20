Closer ties sought between housing agencies, developers

MANILA, Philippines — A strengthened collaboration among key shelter agencies (KSAs) and the private sector is needed to ensure a more vibrant housing sector in the country, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

As it celebrates its third anniversary, the agency emphasized that close coordination among housing stakeholders is crucial in improving the housing and urban development sector.

Housing chief Eduardo del Rosario noted the importance of having a department overseeing housing-related operations in government.

With the creation of DHSUD, Del Rosario said there is now a regular department spearheading the National Shelter Program which has three major components namely regulation, finance and production.

“So now, we have one department that will look after these three major shelter programs that need to be complementary. We cannot undertake housing regulations that would be contrary to the objectives of finance and production activities,” he said.

“Our regulatory powers provide direct impact to the private sector. So the private and public sectors must have a strong partnership through the regulatory powers of the department,” del Rosario said.

DHSUD’s top official called on the KSAs to make complementary efforts in optimizing the housing sector’s programs and provide greater reach to those in need of assistance.

The National Housing Authority (NHA), one of the KSA’s, said that DHSUD expands the housing sector’s representation in the national government.

The Pag-IBIG Fund, for its part, said DHSUD’s creation has resulted in a more strategic approach among KSAs in addressing housing-related issues, allowing resources to be maximized.

Before, Pag-IBIG said there was a tendency for KSAs to conduct programs on their own unlike now where stakeholders are given their go-to agencies to address specific needs.

The department has also been crucial in offering loans to informal settler families to ensure that more Filipinos get access to decent homes.