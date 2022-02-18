Meralco subsidiary MPower joins DOE's green energy option program

MANILA, Philippines — MPower, the local retail electricity supply arm of the Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has joined the government's green energy option program (GEOP), the Energy department announced on Friday.

Meralco's subsidiary, which is the 18th renewable energy supplier (RES) participating in the GEOP as of end-2021, can now supply clean power to eligible consumers, the Department of Energy (DOE) said on its website.

The GEOP allows end-users consuming at least 100 kilowatts of power to source their power from accredited firms which get their supply from renewable energy sources.



Qualified firms hold a GEOP operating permit issued by the DOE's Renewable Energy Management Bureau.

MPower's inclusion in the program was verified by Meralco's Public Relations Department on Friday.

The other 17 other firms who tagged as eligible RES under the government's GEOP are: