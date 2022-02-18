Meralco subsidiary MPower joins DOE's green energy option program



















































 
























Angelica Y. Yang - Philstar.com
February 18, 2022 | 2:39pm





 
This file photo shows Meralco workers.
MANILA, Philippines — MPower, the local retail electricity supply arm of the Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has joined the government's green energy option program (GEOP), the Energy department announced on Friday. 


Meralco's subsidiary, which is the 18th renewable energy supplier (RES) participating in the GEOP as of end-2021, can now supply clean power to eligible consumers, the Department of Energy (DOE) said on its website.



The GEOP allows end-users consuming at least 100 kilowatts of power to source their power from accredited firms which get their supply from renewable energy sources. 

 

Qualified firms hold a GEOP operating permit issued by the DOE's Renewable Energy Management Bureau. 


MPower's inclusion in the program was verified by Meralco's Public Relations Department on Friday.


  • Bac Man Geothermal Inc.;
    
 
  • First Gen. Energy Solutions Inc.;
    
 
  • SN Aboitiz Power-RES Inc.;
    
 
  • AC Energy Philippines Inc.;
    
 
  • Citicore Energy Solutions Inc.;
    
 
  • Prism Energy Inc.;
    
 
  • Aboitiz Energy Solutions Inc.;
    
 
  • Adventenergy Inc.;
    
 
  • Shell Energy Philippines Inc.;
    
 
  • Green Core Geothermal Inc.;
    
 
  • DirectPower Services Inc.;
    
 
  • Solar Philippines Retail Electricity Inc.;
    
 
  • EEI Energy Solutions Corp.;
    
 
  • SN Aboitiz Power-Magat Inc.;
    
 
  • Solar Powered Agri-Rural Communities;
    
 
  • AP Renewables Inc.; and
    
 
  • Therma Luzon Inc.
    
 
